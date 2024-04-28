63-year-old woman stabbed to death at Ohio home

A 63-year-old Ohio woman is dead after a stabbing during a domestic dispute, according to WOIO.

South Euclid officers and EMS responded to a home in the 1000 block of Argonne Road on April 27 after receiving calls of a domestic violence incident, WOIO reported.

Police say first responders found the victim with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Officers arrested the suspect at the scene of the crime, WOIO reported. Investigators say formal charges are pending against the suspect.