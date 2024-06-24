63-year-old man stabbed by stranger he was having a conversation with in northeast Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a stabbing.

On Sunday morning, just before noon, officers were called out to the 2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast about a person stabbed.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 63-year-old man who had been stabbed several times in the leg.

An ambulance took him to the hospital for treatment.

The victim told police he had been in a brief conversation with an unknown suspect who then stabbed him.

There are no details from police on who the suspect is or the suspect’s whereabouts.

Police are still investigating.

