62-year-old man killed in crash in Holland

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 62-year-old man was killed in a crash in Holland early Sunday morning, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to the intersection of Vermont Hill Road and Vermont Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, where there had been a two-car crash.

Police located a Volkswagen Passat in the brush off the southeastern edge of the roadway with extensive damage. The driver of the vehicle, 62-year-old Grant Brown of Concord, was later pronounced dead. There was also a Chevrolet Silverado with front-end damage.

The crash is still under investigation.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.

