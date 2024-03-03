62-year-old man found dead in Mashpee. No foul play found, authorities say

A 62-year-old man was found dead in Mashpee on Sunday, Danielle Whitney, a spokeswoman for the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office, said in an email.

The man had apparent ties to Florida and Mashpee, according to Whitney. No signs of trauma or foul play were found and early investigation suggests a medical condition, she said.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner has accepted jurisdiction to determine cause and manner of death.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on X @zanerazz.

The Cape Cod Times is providing this coverage for free as a public service. Please take a moment to support local journalism by subscribing.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: 62-year-old man found dead in Mashpee: no foul play, DA says