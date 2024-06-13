61 pounds of cocaine found in woman's luggage at Chicago airport

An Indiana woman has been taken into custody after authorities discovered 61 pounds of cocaine in her possession at a Chicago airport.

Officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration Chicago Division consensually searched luggage at Chicago Midway International Airport that allegedly belonged to 27-year-old Chania R. Logan from Indianapolis, according to a DEA press release. She and another individual, who was not publicly identified, had traveled to the city from Los Angeles.

Inside her luggage, authorities found 31 pounds of suspected cocaine.

More: Woman tried to board flight at Memphis Airport with 56 pounds of marijuana: Reports

The luggage of Southwest Airlines passengers waits to be claimed in the baggage claim area at Chicago Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on December 28, 2022.

Second person ran away from law enforcement

According to the DEA release, when officials tried to speak with the second individual, he fled the scene, leaving his two bags behind. In total, law enforcement seized 61.7 pounds of cocaine.

The woman, who was ordered to be on electronic monitoring by Judge William N. Fahy, was charged with controlled substances trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, authorities noted.

It's unclear how much the drugs found in the woman's luggage are worth, but in 2021, after arresting a woman who tried to smuggle 59.73 pounds of cocaine, California's El Centro Sector Border Patrol estimated the haul $948,000.

Memphis woman arrested with more than 50 pounds of marijuana in bags

Earlier this year, in April, a Memphis woman was caught with 56 pounds of marijuana in her luggage. She gave police permission to search her belongings that were "busted open" on a United Airlines cart.

The 21-year-old was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intention to manufacture, deliver or sell.

Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at tardrey@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 61 pounds of cocaine found in luggage at Chicago Midway Airport