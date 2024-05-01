61-year-old man killed in Ogletown crash Wednesday morning, police investigating

A 61-year-old man from Newark died Wednesday morning following a crash in Ogletown, according to Delaware State Police.

The man's name has not yet been released.

Police said the 61-year-old was driving a white 2006 Cadillac DTS north on Brewster Drive approaching the intersection with Capitol Trail at 7:23 a.m. At the same time, a silver 2014 Toyota 4Runner was heading east on Capitol Trail towards the intersection.

The Toyota failed to stop at the traffic light, police said, and the front of the car hit the left side of the Cadillac as it entered the intersection. The driver of the Cadillac was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The 22-year-old driver of the Toyota from Newark was not injured.

Police are still investigating why the 22-year-old did not stop at the intersection. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. P. McAndrew at 302-365-8486 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

