61-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash on East Michigan Avenue

BATTLE CREEK — One man is dead and another is lodged in the Calhoun County Jail following a hit-and-run crash Thursday in the 800 block of East Michigan Avenue, in the area of Post Park.

Battle Creek police were called to the area at 7:13 p.m. and found a 61-year-old man in the roadway, police said in a news release. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was riding a bicycle, and both he and the suspect vehicle traveled westbound on East Michigan before the crash, police said.

As authorities investigated, they found the vehicle and suspect, a 36-year-old Battle Creek man, nearby. He is currently lodged in the Calhoun County Jail for driving-related offenses, according to police.

Authorities declined to release additional information until after the suspect's arraignment.

If anyone was in the area at the time of the crash and has additional information that might help police, please call the non-emergency number, 269-781-0911, or Silent Observer, 269-964-3888.

