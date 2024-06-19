61 more acres of land along Bean Blossom Creek added to Sycamore Land Trust

The agricultural fields and woods along Bean Blossom Creek Cedar Ford Reconstructed Covered Bridge in northern Monroe County recently were given to Sycamore Land Trust by owners Bill and Kathleen Oliver.

Woods and agricultural fields near the Cedar Ford Reconstructed Covered Bridge in northern Monroe County recently were given to Sycamore Land Trust by owners Bill and Kathleen Oliver.

"It's just ripe for wetland restoration," said John Lawrence, executive director of Sycamore Land Trust, about the 61 acres along Bean Blossom Creek. "It's wonderful to have this property."

While the land can be seen by people passing by in vehicles on Old Maple Grove Road, Lawrence said the new addition to the Bloomington-based land trust won't get a parking lot or trail since it's part of a Wetland Reserve Easement program. That program is voluntary and allows landowners to establish a permanent conservation easement to protect, restore and enhance wetlands on their property through the Natural Resources Conservation Service, which is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Olivers enrolled the land in the program before they donated it to Sycamore Land Trust. The Wetland Reserve Easement program prohibits building or using the property for agriculture and pays landowners for restoration costs.

Woods and agricultural fields near the Cedar Ford Reconstructed Covered Bridge in northern Monroe County recently were given to Sycamore Land Trust by owners Bill and Kathleen Oliver.

"It would be wonderful for more landowners to enroll in WRE, so wildlife like waterfowl, herons and bald eagles can have more habitat, and people can benefit from improved water quality and flood control," Lawrence said.

Lawrence called the land a "wonderful parcel" that has a mile of frontage along Bean Blossom Creek. It's just south of Sycamore Land Trust's Beanblossom Bottoms Nature Preserve, where people can walk along the boardwalk and trails into the wetlands.

More wetland preservation efforts: Sycamore Land Trust preserves a wetland while adding educational center in Indiana

More land added to the Beanblossom Creek Conservation Area

The 61-acre property is one of the latest additions to the Beanblossom Creek Conservation Area, which extends from the headwaters of Beanblossom Creek in Brown County through Monroe County to its confluence with the White River on the border of Owen County. Sycamore Land Trust acquired its first property (the Restle Natural Area) within the conservation area in 1993 and currently has more than 2,200 acres.

In addition to the land next to the covered bridge, Sycamore Land Trust also purchased 26 acres adjacent to its Beanblossom Bottoms Nature Preserve. The land is now the John Allen England Nature Preserve and connects to the land trust's Restle Natural Area.

The goal is to provide a corridor for wildlife and native plants as well as some recreational trails for people. Not all properties are open to the public.

Contact Carol Kugler at ckugler@heraldt.com

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Sycamore Land Trust gift will add 61 acres to Bean Blossom Creek wetlands