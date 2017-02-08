    62 businesses Trump has targeted on Twitter

    Since the election, Donald Trump has used his Twitter (TWTR) account to lash out at numerous companies, sending the business world into a state of constant anxiety, wondering who is next. With over 19.2 million followers on the social media platform, the president-elect can easily dispatch a public relations nightmare for the company of his choosing.

    Even the threat of another Trump tweet has led companies like Ford (F) to preemptively employ a clever PR strategy that made it appear that it was capitulating to Trump’s Twitter demands last year by canceling an announced Mexican project and investing in Michigan. (In reality, the canceled Mexican plant’s production simply moved to another plant within the country.) The auto industry has been a particular bete noire for Trump recently – he’s also included GM in his attacks, threatening to punish the carmaker for building one of its cars, the Chevy Cruze, in Mexico.

    While Trump may currently be on a rampage against automakers who aren’t making cars on US soil, these are hardly the first times he’s taken shots at businesses in his eight years on Twitter.

    Poring through his 34,300 tweets with the help of a custom computer program as well as Factba.se, a research tool that has catalogued and analyzed transcripts, tweets, and more, Yahoo Finance has identified 61 companies or brands Trump has bashed. Targets range from Silicon Valley giants to media brands that have reported on his activities to rival golf courses.

    Often, as has been the case with T-Mobile, he has devoted numerous tweets against companies and their CEOs. Notably, with T-Mobile, he said he didn’t want the company’s cellphone service to work in his buildings. Trump, who is a fan of Samsung phones, hectored Apple and CEO Tim Cook over the small size of the iPhone many times over the years.

    Given the strong current of tweets flowing from @realDonaldTrump, it seems likely the list of companies and business CEOs the president-elect has criticized will grow—and it will be updated accordingly. Here are the 62 and sample tweets.

    Amazon

    “The @washingtonpost, which loses a fortune, is owned by @JeffBezos for purposes of keeping taxes down at his no profit company, @amazon.” —@RealDonaldTrump


    American Airlines

    “The American-US Airways merger will create even worse service and much higher fares.” —@realDonaldTrump

    Amtrak

    Retweeted: “”@DurandSentinus: Japan has faster trains & better safety. What is wrong with us?? AMTRAK! @realDonaldTrump could easily fix!”

    AOL (Verizon)

    What a STUPID deal for Verizon to buy AOL for $4.4 billion. AOL has been bad luck for everyone who touched it. Worth less than $1 billion!” —@realDonaldTrump

    Apple

    I predicted Apple’s stock fall based on their dumb refusal to give the option of a larger iPhone screen like Samsung. I sold my Apple stock” —@realDonaldTrump


    Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Oregon)

    Both Aberdeen and Turnberry in Scotland, and the soon to open Doonbeg in Ireland, blow Bandon Dunes away. Bandon is a toy by comparison!” @realDonaldTrump

    BBC

    @LeapfrogMark BBC is a scandal ridden wasteland–a one sided piece of garbage!” @realDonaldTrump

    Michael Bloomberg

    If Michael Bloomberg ran again for Mayor of New York, he wouldn’t get 10% of the vote – they would run him out of town! #NeverHillary” —@realDonaldTrump

    Boeing

    Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!” —@realDonaldTrump

    Carrier

    Tweeted a link of an article in which he criticizes Carrier and Ford for shipping jobs to Mexico.

    Charter Communications (Time Warner)

    Time Warner Cable went out on 5th Avenue for 2 plus days. They are a disaster. I think I’m going to switch.” —@realDonaldTrump


    Chrysler (Fiat Chrysler)

    “Don’t believe Chrysler (if Obama wins)–see how fast @Jeep production will be moved to China–and I’ll be watching!” —@realDonaldTrump

    CNBC (NBC/Comcast)

    .@Morning_Joe: Marco only won the debate in the minds of desperate people. I won every on-line poll, even crazy @CNBC. Marco good looking?” —@realDonaldTrump

    CNN (Time Warner)

    “.@CNN is so disgusting in their bias, but they are having a hard time promoting Crooked Hillary in light of the new e-mail scandals.” —@realDonaldTrump

    Coca-Cola

    “The Coca Cola company is not happy with me–that’s okay, I’ll still keep drinking that garbage.” —@realDonaldTrump


    Daily Beast (IAC/InterActiveCorp)

    “Thank you @Morning_Joe for throwing the pathetic reporter from the failing and money losing Daily Beast off the air. Really cool!” —@realDonaldTrump

    Disney

    Retweet: “@Biracial_Chick: Trump Rights Ship on Immigration: Demands Disney Rehire Workers Replaced by Cheap Foreign Labor. http://bit.ly/1LHOhxD”

    Elliott Management (Hedge fund led by Paul Singer)

    Further proof that Gang of Eight member Marco Rubio is weak on illegal immigration is Paul Singer’s, Mr. Amnesty, endorsement.Rubs can’t win” —@realDonaldTrump

    ESPN (Disney)

    .@ESPN’s apology (Brent Musburger) was a disgrace to broadcasting— stop being so politically correct!” —@realDonaldTrump

    Facebook

    Seems hard to believe that @Facebook could be worth that much–be careful if you invest. And Mark Zuckerberg–get a pre-nup.”@realDonaldTrump

    Forbes

    Why does a failed magazine like @Forbes constantly seek out trivial nonsense? Their circulation way down. @Clare_OC” —@realDonaldTrump

    Ford

    “@Sebastian_Rey10: “@CNBC: Ford is planning a $2,500,000,000 investment @realDonaldTrump in MEXICO!!!!” The U.S. is getting killed!” —@realDonaldTrump

    Fox News (News Corp)

    Wow, you are all correct about @FoxNews – totally biased and disgusting reporting.” —@realDonaldTrump

    Glenfiddich (William Grant & Sons)

    We are getting rid of all Glenfiddich garbage alcohol from Trump properties.” —@realDonaldTrump


    GM

    General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax!”@realDonaldTrump

    Goldman Sachs

    Was there another loan that Ted Cruz FORGOT to file. Goldman Sachs owns him, he will do anything they demand. Not much of a reformer!” —@realDonaldTrump

    Google

    “Wow, Twitter, Google and Facebook are burying the FBI criminal investigation of Clinton. Very dishonest media!” —@realDonaldTrump

    H&R Block

    Retweet: “@Sattendoll: @realDonaldTrump – I do not understand how are they still in business.”

    “H & R Block is terrible!” —@realDonaldTrump

    HP (Carly Fiorina, former CEO)

    Carly Fiorina did such a horrible job at Lucent and HP, virtually destroying both companies, that she never got another CEO job offer! Pres.” —@realDonaldTrump

    Huffington Post (Verizon)

    It’s driving @ariannahuff & the money losing @HuffingtonPost post crazy that I am #1 in their poll and they only write bad stories about me!” —@realDonaldTrump

    JP Morgan

    If JP Morgan took their case through the courts for 15 years, nobody would be suing them—easy target.” —@realDonaldTrump

    Koch Industries

    While I hear the Koch brothers are in big financial trouble (oil), word is they have chosen little Marco Rubio, the lightweight from Florida” —@realDonaldTrump

    Lockheed Martin

    Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!” —@realDonaldTrump

    Macy’s

    Good news, disloyal @Macys stock is in a total free fall. Don’t shop there for Christmas!” —@realDonaldTrump

    Microsoft (Bill Gates)

    Wow, three top MICROSOFT investors want Bill Gates out as Chairman. Do not like job he is doing!” —@realDonaldTrump


    MLB

    Can’t believe Major League Baseball just rejected @PeteRose_14 for the Hall of Fame. He’s paid the price. So ridiculous – let him in!” —@realDonaldTrump

    Mylan

    Retweet: “@DonaldJTrumpJr: Company Gouging Price Of EpiPens Is A Clinton Foundation Donor And Partner http://dailycaller.com/2016/08/24/company-gouging-price-of-epipens-is-a-clinton-foundation-donor-and-partner/ … via dailycaller”

    National Review

    Love making correct predictions. National Review is over. http://theweek.com/articles/451963/national- … review-doomed” —@realDonaldTrump

    New York Daily News

    There are no buyers for the worthless @NYDailyNews but little Mort Zuckerman is frantically looking. It is bleeding red ink – a total loser!” —@realDonaldTrump 

    New York Magazine

    @NYMag I hope everybody possible cancels their subscription to the failing, boring abd totally biased New York “Ragazine”-SAVE YOUR MONEY!” —@realDonaldTrump


    New York Post

    Wow, I have always liked the @nypost but they have really lied when they covered me in Iowa. Packed house, standing O, best speech! Sad.” —@realDonaldTrump

    New York Times

    “The reporting at the failing @nytimes gets worse and worse by the day. Fortunately, it is a dying newspaper.” —@realDonaldTrump

    NFL

    I hope Tom Brady sues the hell out of the @nfl for incompetence & defamation. They will drop the case against him–and he will win.” —@realDonaldTrump

    Nordstrom

    “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” —@realDonaldTrump

    Politico

    Rumor has it that @politico is going out of business. Losing too much money. Great news! Likewise, dopey Mort Zuckerman’s @NYDailyNews” —@realDonaldTrump

    Procter & Gamble

    “Procter and Gamble is relocating its beauty headquarters from Cincinnati to Asia–what are we doing?!” —@realDonaldTrump


    Residential Capital

    Residential Capital, a company in which Warren Buffett is involved, went bankrupt – but that doesn’t mean that Warren Buffett went bankrupt!” —@realDonaldTrump

    Rexnord

    Rexnord of Indiana is moving to Mexico and rather viciously firing all of its 300 workers. This is happening all over our country. No more!” —@realDonaldTrump

    Rolling Stone Magazine

    @jrmarsy Rolling Stone is just another dying magazine that sucks!” —@realDonaldTrump

    S&P Global

    The S&P are losers. They did this for personal publicity in order to straighten out their terrible reputatio… (cont) http://deck.ly/~PgL6v” —@realDonaldTrump

    Sony

    No wonder Sony is doing so badly. Really stupid leadership that wants Al Sharpton to help. Watch him turn the tables on chief Amy Pascal.” —@realDonaldTrump

    T-Mobile

    .@JohnLegere @TMobile John, focus on running your company, I think the service is terrible! Try hiring some good managers.” —@realDonaldTrump


    Time

    Just took a look at Time Magazine-looks really flimsy like a free handout at a parking lot! The sad end is coming-just like Newsweek!” —@realDonaldTrump

    Toyota

    Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.” —@realDonaldTrump

    Twitter

    Wow, Twitter, Google and Facebook are burying the FBI criminal investigation of Clinton. Very dishonest media!” —@realDonaldTrump

    Univision

    Has anyone seen the financials of @Univision. They are doing really badly. Too much debt and not enough viewers. Need money fast. Funny!” —@realDonaldTrump

    USA Today (Gannett)

    Just cancelled my subscription to @USATODAY. Boring newspaper with no mojo–must be losing a fortune. Founder (cont) http://tl.gd/hn7gjp” —@realDonaldTrump


    Vanity Fair (Conde Nast)

    Vanity Fair is failing. Newstand sales are down 20 percent–2nd most for major magazines and the magazine has (cont) http://tl.gd/fq2g19 ” —@realDonaldTrump

    Vattenfall

    Who would be stupid enough to invest in @VattenfallGroup’s ill-conceived windfarm when it will lose £25M yearly?” —@realDonaldTrump

    Verizon

    What a STUPID deal for Verizon to buy AOL for $4.4 billion. AOL has been bad luck for everyone who touched it. Worth less than $1 billion!” —@realDonaldTrump

    Wall Street Journal (News Corp)

    .@WSJ is bad at math. The good news is, nobody cares what they say in their editorials anymore, especially me!” —@realDonaldTrump


    Washington Post

    The tax scam Washington Post does among the most inaccurate stories of all. Really dishonest reporting.”@realDonaldTrump

    Weekly Standard

    .@BillKristol Bill, your small and slightly failing magazine will be a giant success when you finally back Trump. Country will soar!” —@realDonaldTrump

    Updated, Feb. 8, 2016: This piece has been updated to relfect Trump’s latest tweet referencing Nordstroms.

    Ethan Wolff-Mann is a writer at Yahoo Finance focusing on consumer issues, tech, and personal finance. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

