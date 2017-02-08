62 businesses Trump has targeted on Twitter

Since the election, Donald Trump has used his Twitter (TWTR) account to lash out at numerous companies, sending the business world into a state of constant anxiety, wondering who is next. With over 19.2 million followers on the social media platform, the president-elect can easily dispatch a public relations nightmare for the company of his choosing.
Even the threat of another Trump tweet has led companies like Ford (F) to preemptively employ a clever PR strategy that made it appear that it was capitulating to Trump’s Twitter demands last year by canceling an announced Mexican project and investing in Michigan. (In reality, the canceled Mexican plant’s production simply moved to another plant within the country.) The auto industry has been a particular bete noire for Trump recently – he’s also included GM in his attacks, threatening to punish the carmaker for building one of its cars, the Chevy Cruze, in Mexico.
While Trump may currently be on a rampage against automakers who aren’t making cars on US soil, these are hardly the first times he’s taken shots at businesses in his eight years on Twitter.
Poring through his 34,300 tweets with the help of a custom computer program as well as Factba.se, a research tool that has catalogued and analyzed transcripts, tweets, and more, Yahoo Finance has identified 61 companies or brands Trump has bashed. Targets range from Silicon Valley giants to media brands that have reported on his activities to rival golf courses.
Often, as has been the case with T-Mobile, he has devoted numerous tweets against companies and their CEOs. Notably, with T-Mobile, he said he didn’t want the company’s cellphone service to work in his buildings. Trump, who is a fan of Samsung phones, hectored Apple and CEO Tim Cook over the small size of the iPhone many times over the years.
Given the strong current of tweets flowing from @realDonaldTrump, it seems likely the list of companies and business CEOs the president-elect has criticized will grow—and it will be updated accordingly. Here are the 62 and sample tweets.
This post will continue to be updated.
Amazon
“The @washingtonpost, which loses a fortune, is owned by @JeffBezos for purposes of keeping taxes down at his no profit company, @amazon.” —@RealDonaldTrump
The @washingtonpost, which loses a fortune, is owned by @JeffBezos for purposes of keeping taxes down at his no profit company, @amazon.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015
American Airlines
“The American-US Airways merger will create even worse service and much higher fares.” —@realDonaldTrump
Amtrak
Retweeted: “”@DurandSentinus: Japan has faster trains & better safety. What is wrong with us?? AMTRAK! @realDonaldTrump could easily fix!”
AOL (Verizon)
“What a STUPID deal for Verizon to buy AOL for $4.4 billion. AOL has been bad luck for everyone who touched it. Worth less than $1 billion!” —@realDonaldTrump
Apple
“I predicted Apple’s stock fall based on their dumb refusal to give the option of a larger iPhone screen like Samsung. I sold my Apple stock” —@realDonaldTrump
I predicted Apple's stock fall based on their dumb refusal to give the option of a larger iPhone screen like Samsung. I sold my Apple stock
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2014
Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Oregon)
“Both Aberdeen and Turnberry in Scotland, and the soon to open Doonbeg in Ireland, blow Bandon Dunes away. Bandon is a toy by comparison!” —@realDonaldTrump
BBC
“@LeapfrogMark BBC is a scandal ridden wasteland–a one sided piece of garbage!” —@realDonaldTrump
Michael Bloomberg
“If Michael Bloomberg ran again for Mayor of New York, he wouldn’t get 10% of the vote – they would run him out of town! #NeverHillary” —@realDonaldTrump
Boeing
“Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!” —@realDonaldTrump
Carrier
Tweeted a link of an article in which he criticizes Carrier and Ford for shipping jobs to Mexico.
Charter Communications (Time Warner)
Time Warner Cable went out on 5th Avenue for 2 plus days. They are a disaster. I think I’m going to switch.” —@realDonaldTrump
Time Warner Cable went out on 5th Avenue for 2 plus days. They are a disaster. I think I'm going to switch.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2012
Chrysler (Fiat Chrysler)
“Don’t believe Chrysler (if Obama wins)–see how fast @Jeep production will be moved to China–and I’ll be watching!” —@realDonaldTrump
CNBC (NBC/Comcast)
.@Morning_Joe: Marco only won the debate in the minds of desperate people. I won every on-line poll, even crazy @CNBC. Marco good looking?” —@realDonaldTrump
CNN (Time Warner)
“.@CNN is so disgusting in their bias, but they are having a hard time promoting Crooked Hillary in light of the new e-mail scandals.” —@realDonaldTrump
Coca-Cola
“The Coca Cola company is not happy with me–that’s okay, I’ll still keep drinking that garbage.” —@realDonaldTrump
The Coca Cola company is not happy with me–that's okay, I'll still keep drinking that garbage.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2012
Daily Beast (IAC/InterActiveCorp)
“Thank you @Morning_Joe for throwing the pathetic reporter from the failing and money losing Daily Beast off the air. Really cool!” —@realDonaldTrump
Disney
Retweet: “@Biracial_Chick: Trump Rights Ship on Immigration: Demands Disney Rehire Workers Replaced by Cheap Foreign Labor. http://bit.ly/1LHOhxD”
Elliott Management (Hedge fund led by Paul Singer)
“Further proof that Gang of Eight member Marco Rubio is weak on illegal immigration is Paul Singer’s, Mr. Amnesty, endorsement.Rubs can’t win” —@realDonaldTrump
ESPN (Disney)
“.@ESPN’s apology (Brent Musburger) was a disgrace to broadcasting— stop being so politically correct!” —@realDonaldTrump
“Seems hard to believe that @Facebook could be worth that much–be careful if you invest. And Mark Zuckerberg–get a pre-nup.” —@realDonaldTrump
Forbes
“Why does a failed magazine like @Forbes constantly seek out trivial nonsense? Their circulation way down. @Clare_OC” —@realDonaldTrump
Ford
““@Sebastian_Rey10: “@CNBC: Ford is planning a $2,500,000,000 investment @realDonaldTrump in MEXICO!!!!” The U.S. is getting killed!” —@realDonaldTrump
Fox News (News Corp)
“Wow, you are all correct about @FoxNews – totally biased and disgusting reporting.” —@realDonaldTrump
Glenfiddich (William Grant & Sons)
“We are getting rid of all Glenfiddich garbage alcohol from Trump properties.” —@realDonaldTrump
We are getting rid of all Glenfiddich garbage alcohol from Trump properties.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2012
GM
“General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax!” —@realDonaldTrump
Goldman Sachs
“Was there another loan that Ted Cruz FORGOT to file. Goldman Sachs owns him, he will do anything they demand. Not much of a reformer!” —@realDonaldTrump
“Wow, Twitter, Google and Facebook are burying the FBI criminal investigation of Clinton. Very dishonest media!” —@realDonaldTrump
H&R Block
Retweet: “@Sattendoll: @realDonaldTrump – I do not understand how are they still in business.”
“H & R Block is terrible!” —@realDonaldTrump
HP (Carly Fiorina, former CEO)
“Carly Fiorina did such a horrible job at Lucent and HP, virtually destroying both companies, that she never got another CEO job offer! Pres.” —@realDonaldTrump
Huffington Post (Verizon)
“It’s driving @ariannahuff & the money losing @HuffingtonPost post crazy that I am #1 in their poll and they only write bad stories about me!” —@realDonaldTrump
JP Morgan
“If JP Morgan took their case through the courts for 15 years, nobody would be suing them—easy target.” —@realDonaldTrump
Koch Industries
“While I hear the Koch brothers are in big financial trouble (oil), word is they have chosen little Marco Rubio, the lightweight from Florida” —@realDonaldTrump
Lockheed Martin
“Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!” —@realDonaldTrump
Macy’s
“Good news, disloyal @Macys stock is in a total free fall. Don’t shop there for Christmas!” —@realDonaldTrump
Microsoft (Bill Gates)
“Wow, three top MICROSOFT investors want Bill Gates out as Chairman. Do not like job he is doing!” —@realDonaldTrump
Wow, three top MICROSOFT investors want Bill Gates out as Chairman. Do not like job he is doing!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2013
MLB
“Can’t believe Major League Baseball just rejected @PeteRose_14 for the Hall of Fame. He’s paid the price. So ridiculous – let him in!” —@realDonaldTrump
Mylan
Retweet: “@DonaldJTrumpJr: Company Gouging Price Of EpiPens Is A Clinton Foundation Donor And Partner http://dailycaller.com/2016/08/24/company-gouging-price-of-epipens-is-a-clinton-foundation-donor-and-partner/ … via dailycaller”
National Review
“Love making correct predictions. National Review is over. http://theweek.com/articles/451963/national- … review-doomed” —@realDonaldTrump
New York Daily News
“There are no buyers for the worthless @NYDailyNews but little Mort Zuckerman is frantically looking. It is bleeding red ink – a total loser!” —@realDonaldTrump
New York Magazine
“@NYMag I hope everybody possible cancels their subscription to the failing, boring abd totally biased New York “Ragazine”-SAVE YOUR MONEY!” —@realDonaldTrump
@NYMag I hope everybody possible cancels their subscription to the failing, boring abd totally biased New York "Ragazine"-SAVE YOUR MONEY!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2013
New York Post
“Wow, I have always liked the @nypost but they have really lied when they covered me in Iowa. Packed house, standing O, best speech! Sad.” —@realDonaldTrump
New York Times
“The reporting at the failing @nytimes gets worse and worse by the day. Fortunately, it is a dying newspaper.” —@realDonaldTrump
NFL
“I hope Tom Brady sues the hell out of the @nfl for incompetence & defamation. They will drop the case against him–and he will win.” —@realDonaldTrump
Nordstrom
“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” —@realDonaldTrump
Politico
“Rumor has it that @politico is going out of business. Losing too much money. Great news! Likewise, dopey Mort Zuckerman’s @NYDailyNews” —@realDonaldTrump
Procter & Gamble
“Procter and Gamble is relocating its beauty headquarters from Cincinnati to Asia–what are we doing?!” —@realDonaldTrump
Procter and Gamble is relocating its beauty headquarters from Cincinnati to Asia–what are we doing?!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2012
Residential Capital
“Residential Capital, a company in which Warren Buffett is involved, went bankrupt – but that doesn’t mean that Warren Buffett went bankrupt!” —@realDonaldTrump
Rexnord
“Rexnord of Indiana is moving to Mexico and rather viciously firing all of its 300 workers. This is happening all over our country. No more!” —@realDonaldTrump
Rolling Stone Magazine
“@jrmarsy Rolling Stone is just another dying magazine that sucks!” —@realDonaldTrump
S&P Global
“The S&P are losers. They did this for personal publicity in order to straighten out their terrible reputatio… (cont) http://deck.ly/~PgL6v” —@realDonaldTrump
Sony
“No wonder Sony is doing so badly. Really stupid leadership that wants Al Sharpton to help. Watch him turn the tables on chief Amy Pascal.” —@realDonaldTrump
T-Mobile
“.@JohnLegere @TMobile John, focus on running your company, I think the service is terrible! Try hiring some good managers.” —@realDonaldTrump
.@JohnLegere @TMobile John, focus on running your company, I think the service is terrible! Try hiring some good managers.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2015
Time
“Just took a look at Time Magazine-looks really flimsy like a free handout at a parking lot! The sad end is coming-just like Newsweek!” —@realDonaldTrump
Toyota
“Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.” —@realDonaldTrump
“Wow, Twitter, Google and Facebook are burying the FBI criminal investigation of Clinton. Very dishonest media!” —@realDonaldTrump
Univision
“Has anyone seen the financials of @Univision. They are doing really badly. Too much debt and not enough viewers. Need money fast. Funny!” —@realDonaldTrump
USA Today (Gannett)
“Just cancelled my subscription to @USATODAY. Boring newspaper with no mojo–must be losing a fortune. Founder (cont) http://tl.gd/hn7gjp” —@realDonaldTrump
Just cancelled my subscription to @USATODAY. Boring newspaper with no mojo–must be losing a fortune. Founder (cont) http://t.co/aNt78s4h
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2012
Vanity Fair (Conde Nast)
“Vanity Fair is failing. Newstand sales are down 20 percent–2nd most for major magazines and the magazine has (cont) http://tl.gd/fq2g19 ” —@realDonaldTrump
Vattenfall
“Who would be stupid enough to invest in @VattenfallGroup’s ill-conceived windfarm when it will lose £25M yearly?” —@realDonaldTrump
Verizon
“What a STUPID deal for Verizon to buy AOL for $4.4 billion. AOL has been bad luck for everyone who touched it. Worth less than $1 billion!” —@realDonaldTrump
Wall Street Journal (News Corp)
“.@WSJ is bad at math. The good news is, nobody cares what they say in their editorials anymore, especially me!” —@realDonaldTrump
.@WSJ is bad at math. The good news is, nobody cares what they say in their editorials anymore, especially me!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2016
Washington Post
“The tax scam Washington Post does among the most inaccurate stories of all. Really dishonest reporting.” —@realDonaldTrump
Weekly Standard
“.@BillKristol Bill, your small and slightly failing magazine will be a giant success when you finally back Trump. Country will soar!” —@realDonaldTrump
Updated, Feb. 8, 2016: This piece has been updated to relfect Trump’s latest tweet referencing Nordstroms.
Ethan Wolff-Mann is a writer at Yahoo Finance focusing on consumer issues, tech, and personal finance. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.
Read more:
Bipartisan Committee: Killing Obamacare would cost $350 billion
Here’s who Donald Trump follows on Twitter — and who he has unfollowed
Robots will kill jobs and make inequality worse
Craftsman’s famous lifetime warranty in question after $900 million sale
160