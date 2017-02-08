62 businesses Trump has targeted on Twitter

Since the election, Donald Trump has used his Twitter (TWTR) account to lash out at numerous companies, sending the business world into a state of constant anxiety, wondering who is next. With over 19.2 million followers on the social media platform, the president-elect can easily dispatch a public relations nightmare for the company of his choosing.

Even the threat of another Trump tweet has led companies like Ford (F) to preemptively employ a clever PR strategy that made it appear that it was capitulating to Trump’s Twitter demands last year by canceling an announced Mexican project and investing in Michigan. (In reality, the canceled Mexican plant’s production simply moved to another plant within the country.) The auto industry has been a particular bete noire for Trump recently – he’s also included GM in his attacks, threatening to punish the carmaker for building one of its cars, the Chevy Cruze, in Mexico.

While Trump may currently be on a rampage against automakers who aren’t making cars on US soil, these are hardly the first times he’s taken shots at businesses in his eight years on Twitter.

Poring through his 34,300 tweets with the help of a custom computer program as well as Factba.se, a research tool that has catalogued and analyzed transcripts, tweets, and more, Yahoo Finance has identified 61 companies or brands Trump has bashed. Targets range from Silicon Valley giants to media brands that have reported on his activities to rival golf courses.

Often, as has been the case with T-Mobile, he has devoted numerous tweets against companies and their CEOs. Notably, with T-Mobile, he said he didn’t want the company’s cellphone service to work in his buildings. Trump, who is a fan of Samsung phones, hectored Apple and CEO Tim Cook over the small size of the iPhone many times over the years.

Given the strong current of tweets flowing from @realDonaldTrump, it seems likely the list of companies and business CEOs the president-elect has criticized will grow—and it will be updated accordingly. Here are the 62 and sample tweets.

This post will continue to be updated.

Amazon

“The @washingtonpost, which loses a fortune, is owned by @JeffBezos for purposes of keeping taxes down at his no profit company, @amazon.” —@RealDonaldTrump

American Airlines

“The American-US Airways merger will create even worse service and much higher fares.” —@realDonaldTrump

Amtrak

Retweeted: “”@DurandSentinus: Japan has faster trains & better safety. What is wrong with us?? AMTRAK! @realDonaldTrump could easily fix!”

AOL (Verizon)

“What a STUPID deal for Verizon to buy AOL for $4.4 billion. AOL has been bad luck for everyone who touched it. Worth less than $1 billion!” —@realDonaldTrump

Apple

“I predicted Apple’s stock fall based on their dumb refusal to give the option of a larger iPhone screen like Samsung. I sold my Apple stock” —@realDonaldTrump

Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Oregon)

“Both Aberdeen and Turnberry in Scotland, and the soon to open Doonbeg in Ireland, blow Bandon Dunes away. Bandon is a toy by comparison!” —@realDonaldTrump

BBC

“@LeapfrogMark BBC is a scandal ridden wasteland–a one sided piece of garbage!” —@realDonaldTrump

Michael Bloomberg

“If Michael Bloomberg ran again for Mayor of New York, he wouldn’t get 10% of the vote – they would run him out of town! #NeverHillary” —@realDonaldTrump

Boeing

“Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!” —@realDonaldTrump

Carrier

Tweeted a link of an article in which he criticizes Carrier and Ford for shipping jobs to Mexico.

Charter Communications (Time Warner)

Time Warner Cable went out on 5th Avenue for 2 plus days. They are a disaster. I think I’m going to switch.” —@realDonaldTrump