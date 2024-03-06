60th Fighter Squadron to conduct night flying operations over Okaloosa County

Collin Bestor, Northwest Florida Daily News

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE — Residents of southern Okaloosa County will hear more aircraft noise than usual from March 11-13 as the 60th Fighter Squadron conducts night-flying training operations between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Night-flying operations are required to fill training requirements.

For more information, contact the 96th Test Wing Public Affairs office at 850-882-3931

