60 years later, Shreveport Police Department maintains Brewster's death a suicide

The Shreveport Police Department held a news conference Thursday to discuss the case of Annie 'Ann' Brewster, a Shreveport civil rights activist.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith during the press conference at the Shreveport Police Station about the investigation into the death of Annie 'Ann' Brewster Thursday morning, Jun 13, 2024.

"We are today at a point where there does not appear to be any more evidence surfacing to direct us," Shreveport Police Chief, Wayne Smith said.

On Feb. 25, 1964, Brewster was found dead in her home on Templeman Street from a single gunshot wound to the head with a suicide note. Following the discovery of her body, the case was deemed a suicide.

A photo of Ann Brewster from a collage that Carolyn Jones made in order to preserve the history of the Modern Beauty Shop's civil rights efforts.

60-years later, KSLA News 12 aired an investigation into Brewster's death. According to KSLA, many people who knew Brewster did not believe she committed suicide.

Shreveport City Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor saw this investigative piece and asked for the case to be reopened.

On March 12, 2024, Smith announced at a Shreveport City Council administrative meeting that the police department would be reopening the investigation into Brewster's alleged suicide.

Four months later, Smith announced that the investigation would remain open, but no active work would be done unless new evidence surfaces.

"I'm not saying at all that this is over with, at any time additional information surfaces that leads us in any direction we'll be more than happy to explore that," Smith said.

Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma during the press conference at the Shreveport Police Station about the investigation into the death of Annie 'Ann' Brewster Thursday morning, Jun 13, 2024.

"I don't think we were able to obtain all the evidence that we would need to make a definitive conclusion, but the evidence that we did have after 60 years was consistent with this being a very unfortunate suicide," Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma said during the news conference.

Thoma claimed that the suicide note was written under stress, not duress, and that the forensic psychiatrist would testify in court that the suicide note was written by Brewster.

Taylor was in attendance at the news conference and expressed her discord.

"There are some things that I overwhelmingly disagree with because of the fact that I had the opportunity to speak with Miss Brewster's nephew on this morning, and no one has discussed anything with him," Taylor said.

She continued by saying that she believes at this time the cause of Brewster's death is still unknown.

Taylor also was advised by Shreveport Police Department that following the news conference, she would be able to discuss the findings with investigators.

"We understand this is a very sensitive investigation, and the Shreveport Police Department is going to continue to do everything we can to address those concerns," Shreveport Police Public Information Officer, Chris Bordelon said.

Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor during the press conference at the Shreveport Police Station about the investigation into the death of Annie 'Ann' Brewster Thursday morning, Jun 13, 2024.

Brewster's body was not exhumed, which left Taylor and local activist Craig Lee questioning the investigation.

"We could have potentially autopsied her and gotten the ballistics bullet available, but 60 years later, we don't have a gun to compare it to," Thoma said. "It would have been no reason to try to get the bullet out of what was in her head."

