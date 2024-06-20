60 years ago: King and Hesburgh sang 'We Shall Overcome.' Days later, the world changed.

A statue of the Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, left, and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stands at Leighton Plaza on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in South Bend. The statue, by local sculptor Tuck Langland, depicts a moment captured by an unknown photographer June 21, 1964, during the Walk for Freedom Civil Rights March at Soldier Field in Chicago, where Hesburgh and King joined hands to sing "We Shall Overcome."

SOUTH BEND — Sixty years later, the photographer's identity remains unknown.

But on June 21, 1964, someone captured what became an iconic moment in the University of Notre Dame's history and, eventually, a part of South Bend's landscape: The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh with their hands joined together as they sang "We Shall Overcome" at the Walk for Freedom Civil Rights March at Soldier Field in Chicago.

"So here we have the top civic and religious leaders not going to the march, and I thought that was terrible," Hesburgh told The Tribune in 2007 about his presence there, explaining that Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley opposed the march and didn't attend. "Because he didn't go, Cardinal Cody wasn't going to, either. So I went up and while I was standing there, someone pulled me up on the stage and the moment we locked arms, it was a good feeling between us, and we always had good feelings for each other."

Eleven days later, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act into law, on July 2, 1964.

"King pressed for rights, and he wouldn't settle for just the rights of Blacks and not the other," Hesburgh said in the 2007 interview. "Not just the right to vote, but the right for all people to have human dignity."

Tuck Langland poses Thursday, June 13, 2024, with the photo and maquette he used to create the sculpture of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh that is in downtown South Bend. It depicts the two singing together at Soldier Field in Chicago at a civil rights rally on June 21, 1964.

A local statue dedicated

In 2016, a group of donors working in partnership with the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County commissioned local sculptor Tuck Langland to reproduce the iconic moment in a statue for downtown South Bend.

At the June 21, 2017, unveiling of the statue at Leighton Plaza, then-Notre Dame President the Rev. John I. Jenkins described Hesburgh's account of the march.

"Someone from King's staff called Hesburgh on that Sunday morning and asked him to participate. Hesburgh's response was: 'What time do you need me?'" The Tribune quoted Jenkins as saying at the ceremony. "The priest got in his car, drove to Chicago and joined hands with King and others at the Soldier Field gathering to sing 'We Shall Overcome.'"

Tuck Langland's maquette for his 2017 statue of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh that is in downtown South Bend sits in his studio Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Elkhart. It depicts the two singing together at Soldier Field in Chicago at a civil rights rally on June 21, 1964.

Langland, an Indiana University South Bend professor emeritus, used the 1964 photograph as the model for the statue, and he thinks he knows why the photographer is unknown.

"But what happened was, and I'm convinced of this, when they clapped hands and sang, cameras were going off all over the place," Langland said recently at his studio in Elkhart. "So there were probably 100 photos, and nobody remembers who took them."

A 2016 Tribune story reported that Hesburgh received a copy of the photo after he gave a talk at a King remembrance event at Emory University in 1988 and that the image was added to the Smithsonian Institution's National Portrait Gallery's permanent collection in 2007.

A statue of the Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, left, and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stands at Leighton Plaza on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in South Bend. The statue, by local sculptor Tuck Langland, depicts a moment captured by an unknown photographer June 21, 1964, during the Walk for Freedom Civil Rights March at Soldier Field in Chicago, where Hesburgh and King joined hands to sing "We Shall Overcome."

The sculpture was modeled off the photograph, but Langland had to make creative decisions for 75% of the sculpture based off what he was shown. From the wrinkles in their clothes, Langland kept the sculpture the same as the photo, even drawing a question about why he chose to keep Hesburgh's and King's mouths open.

The sculpture is about 10% larger than life size, Langland said, because a truly life-sized sculpture would look small.

It's also designed to be interactive so that people can grab both King's and Hesburgh’s hands.

“He was holding someone else’s hand, but there wasn't anyone there in the sculpture, so that hand is up for (the viewer) to grab,” Langland said. “The people could grab their hands.”

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks Oct. 18, 1963, at the University of Notre Dame during a visit to South Bend. King spoke that evening to more than 3,000 people in Stepan Center at Notre Dame.

Hesburgh, Notre Dame and King

Hesburgh knew and met with King several times other than at the Soldier Field rally, perhaps most notably when King spoke at Notre Dame, on Oct. 18, 1963, at Stepan Center.

According to multiple stories in The Tribune's archives, South Bend resident and NAACP member Alphia Ganaway invited King to speak in South Bend. Dr. Roland Chamblee helped organize the event and asked Hesburgh if Notre Dame would host it.

Hesburgh, who was a member of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, made Stepan Center available for the event.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower appointed him to the commission in 1957 as a charter member, and Hesburgh served on it for 15 years under presidents Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Johnson and Richard M. Nixon, who requested and received the priest's' resignation after the commission issued a report critical of his administration. Johnson later would award Hesburgh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor for civilians.

In this May 15, 2007, file photo, the Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, president emeritus of the University of Notre Dame, reflects on a photo showing him joining hands with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Soldier Field in Chicago at the Walk for Freedom Civil Rights March on June 21, 1964.

A 2000 Tribune article covering a talk by Hesburgh on campus said the commission's task was to find out what the state of life was like for Black people in America. The commission held hearings across the country and compiled reports on topics such as Black access to voting places, housing, education and transportation.

"Martin helped turn this country around at a time it needed turning," Hesburgh told The Tribune in 2007. "It really took a Black leader to give that kind of leadership because it was the Black people who were suffering."

According to a 2014 Tribune story, King also spoke at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church and later ate cake at the pastor's home while he was in South Bend.

According to a 2013 Tribune article, when King spoke in South Bend, he told the audience that he'd rather have a strong Civil Rights bill presented to Congress and have it watered down later than have it watered down before it reached Congress.

In coverage at the time of King's speech, Notre Dame's student newspaper, The Observer, said King referred to slavery as starting in what would be the United States in 1619, before the arrival of the Pilgrims.

King spoke that day of the critical importance of helping struggling people everywhere, across the country and the planet, according to The Observer.

"Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly," he was quoted as saying. "No man is an island."

King's visit to South Bend came less than two months after the March on Washington, at which he gave his now-legendary "I Have a Dream" speech.

The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. poses with the Rev. Charles Rolette, the Rev. Bernard White and another unidentified local minister after speaking at the University of Notre Dame on Oct. 18, 1963.

According to the 2013 Tribune article, King spoke to a racially mixed audience estimated at 3,000 to 3,500 people at Stepan Center.

"Science and technology have made today's world a neighborhood. We must make it a brotherhood," The Tribune's contemporaneous coverage quoted King as saying.

The 2013 article says King's visit was covered by reporter Kenneth C. Field, one of the first full-time African-American reporters on The Tribune news staff.

"The law can't make you love me," The Tribune quoted King as saying, "but it can keep you from lynching me. Laws can't change the heart, but they can restrain the heartless. Morality cannot be legislated, but behavior can be regulated."

The hands of a statue of the Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, left, and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Leighton Plaza on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in South Bend. The statue, by local sculptor Tuck Langland, depicts a moment captured by an unknown photographer June 21, 1964, during the Walk for Freedom Civil Rights March at Soldier Field in Chicago, where Hesburgh and King joined hands to sing "We Shall Overcome."

