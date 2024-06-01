60-unit housing development proposed for town of Marshall. When is the public hearing?

A 60-unit Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible housing project is proposed for the area behind the Marshall Ingles.

MARSHALL - As more and more locals are getting priced out of Asheville, housing in Madison County is at a premium, but a new project could bring close to 60 units to the town of Marshall.

On June 17, when the Marshall Town Board meets for its monthly meeting, the board will host a public hearing for an annexation and a rezoning request from applicant from Cynthia Wilson Brigman and Daniel Van Brigman, of Newland.

According to an application submitted April 10 to the town by Daniel Brigman and Patrick Bradshaw, vice president of engineering firm Civil Design Concepts, the applicants are requesting a rezoning to Residential 2 (R2), as the property is currently zoned Residential Agricultural (RA).

The request for an annexation is required in North Carolina General Statutes as part of its Chapter 160 updates.

"For purposes of this section, an area shall be deemed "contiguous" if, at the time the petition is submitted, such area either abuts directly on the municipal boundary or is separated from the municipal boundary by the width of a street or street right-of-way, a creek or river, or the right-of-way of a railroad or other public service corporation," reads General Statutes 160A-31, Annexation by petition.

The project, Residences at Holly Ridge, is proposed for 21 acres in a gated community located behind the Marshall Ingles on U.S. 25-70, near Madison High School.

According to the application, the project proposes five structures in four phases.

In the first phase, one 12-unit structure will be built, with plans to construct four more units with 12 units each throughout the course of the next three to five years.

Additionally, four of the 12 units within each structure will be designed and constructed to accommodate Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility guidelines.

According to the application, the applicant's intent of the development is to create a "mountain side" development reflecting the "mountain" architecture — wood, stone and heavy timber.

"Aligned with the vision of Marshall, this project will be completed in a tranquil, beautiful setting overlooking the mountains of Marshall and Madison County while providing essential housing for generations to come," the Brigmans and Bradshaw said in the application.

"This project will provide convenient access to shopping, recreation and historic Downtown Marshall. The wooded setting will provide residents access to hiking and biking."

The application also alludes to the town's Comprehensive Land Use Plan, and said the "development will preserve existing scenic and natural resources while maintaining the mountain heritage and historic character of Marshall and Madison County."

Potentially making reference to the county's monthslong deliberations on its ridge top development, the application made sure to clarify that once completed, the five structures will be "at a significant distance from each other, preserving the mountain viewshed and mountain ridge."

Kaitland Finkle is a Land of Sky regional planner who serves as the town of Marshall's zoning administrator.

Finkle said the two-part public hearing is a curious one, as the project doesn't have any road frontage.

"Their legal access is through the Ingles parking lot, which I think is interesting," said Finkle.

Finkle cautioned that she suspects the town may not have the infrastructural capabilities to accommodate the project.

"Right now, it's all going to depend on water capacity," Finkle said. "Unfortunately, I don't think the town has enough capacity to support it, but it's a really cool project."

In January, the town of Mars Hill rejected an application from Givens Estates for a rezoning, citing water and sewer capabilities.

Mars Hill Town Manager said while the town was supportive of the project in general, newer developments had put a strain on the town's water and sewer.

According to Bennett, from 2019 to 2022, with the addition of a 100-unit subdivision in 2019 and an additional 58-unit subdivision in 2022, the town saw a 36% increase in water production, from 52 million gallons to 75 million gallons.

Johnny Casey has covered Madison County for The Citizen Times and The News-Record & Sentinel for three years. He earned a first-place award in beat news reporting in the 2023 North Carolina Press Association awards. He can be reached at 828-210-6074 or jcasey@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 60-unit housing development proposed for town of Marshall