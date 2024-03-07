60-year-old woman missing from Cache Co., police seek help finding her

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Jeanette Christian, a 60-year-old woman who went missing in Mendon.

Jeanette has hazel eyes, grey hair, and is about 5’8″ and 280 pounds. She was last seen on the evening of Saturday, March 2, at her home. Deputies said she left her home with an unknown destination.

LEARN MORE: What should you do if someone goes missing?

Her vehicle, a 1999 green Subaru Forester with the Utah license plate number D652EP, was last seen in Jean, Nevada, on Sunday morning, March 3.

Courtesy Cache County Sheriff’s Office

If you have seen Jeanette, or have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Cache County Sheriff’s Office at 435-755-1124 or dispatch at 435-753-7555.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.