60-year-old woman charged with fatally stabbing man inside their Bronx apartment building

A 60-year-old woman stabbed a man to death inside the Bronx apartment building where they both lived, cops said Saturday.

Responding officers found 32-year-old John Welgoss lying in the hallway unconscious and unresponsive with numerous stab wounds on his chest, inside his Mount Hope building on Walton Ave. near E. 175th St. at about 10:10 a.m., police said.

Resident Jacqueline Ratliff was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon for the slaying.

Cops said Welgoss, 32, had gotten into an argument with Ratliff inside an apartment before their dispute spilled into the hallway and turned fatal.

Medics pronounced Welgoss dead at the scene.

The pair did not live in the same apartment, and the nature of their relationship was not immediately clear, cops said.