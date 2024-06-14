Update: 60-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash at Old 231 and Veterans Memorial Parkway

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sixty-year-old Roger Clemons died about 5:10 p.m. Thursday when his motorcycle collided with a SUV at Old U.S. 231 and Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to Lafayette police.

Clemons, of Lafayette, died at the scene, and the 44-year-old Terri Valdez of Lafayette, who was driving a Ford Escape was not injured in the crash, police said. Terri Valdez and her two passengers — a 15-year-old boy and 22-year-old Terrynce Valdes, were not injured.

Police said they will release the driver's name and the factual circumstances about the crash later Friday.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello released Clemons' name Friday morning after his family was notified about the accident. An autopsy will be scheduled early next week, she said.

The intersection was closed during Thursday's evening commute while police and the coroner's office investigated the crash and the man's death.

This story will be updated.

