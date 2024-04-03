60-year-old man killed in crash near Bacon School Road in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a Prince Edward County man was killed in a crash in Charlotte County on April 2.

State police said the crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. on Route 360, near Bacon School Road. 60-year-old Theodore F. Johnson, from Prospect, a 2007 Suzuki was traveling east when he allegedly ran off the left side of the road, attempted to overcorrect, and then went off the road again.

VSP said the Suzuki then overturned and hit a tree.

Johnson died at the scene.

Troopers said Johnson was not wearing his seatbelt.

