60-year-old man identified in fatal Park River crash

Jun. 9—PARK RIVER, N.D. — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a 60-year-old man as the driver killed in an accident Saturday, June 8, east of Park River.

Roger Johnson of Park River died after failing to negotiate the "Hoople turn" while traveling westbound on State Highway 17.

Johnson's Ford F150 went off the road into a ditch north of the highway. The truck struck a tree in the ditch, and Johnson suffered fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.