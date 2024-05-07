60+ mph wind gusts possible in parts of New Mexico Tuesday

A windy pattern will continue through the middle of this week. Parts of northern New Mexico could see wind gusts up to 65 mph Tuesday afternoon.

Windy weather returned across New Mexico today. West winds were gusting anywhere from 30 to over 60 mph at times across parts of the state. Temperatures were cooler today for most too thanks to a cold front that moved through last night. Winds have been dying down tonight, but a few places (especially along and east of the central mountain chain) will hang onto breezy winds through Tuesday morning.

Another round of strong winds will return Tuesday afternoon, especially along and north of I-40 where 35 to 65 mph wind gusts will be possible. Temperatures will be warmer across the entire state. With the winds, even drier air and warmer temperatures, the fire danger will remain very high Tuesday afternoon.

Wind speeds will begin trending down starting Wednesday, but it will still be a windy afternoon with another high fire danger in parts of New Mexico. Temperatures will again be cooler on Wednesday, especially in northwest parts of the state. Changes are in store Thursday with a backdoor cold front that will move into the state. This front will bring a gusty east wind into the central Rio Grande Valley Thursday through Friday morning, with gusts up to 45 mph possible. This front will also bring an increase in moisture, producing spotty showers in central and northern New Mexico.

Better moisture will move into New Mexico Friday and Saturday. This will likely produce accumulating rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of northern, central and eastern New Mexico, especially on Saturday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will return again on Sunday, but drier air and warmer temperatures will start returning as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.