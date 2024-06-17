60 million people under heat advisories; severe thunderstorm watches issued: Monday weather forecast

A heat wave is expected to expand from the central Plains into the eastern U.S. on Monday and remain across the Northeast through at least midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 8 a.m. ET Monday, over 59 million people in the U.S. were under heat advisories, with over 5 million being under an excessive heat warning and over 16 million being under an excessive heat watch.

The National Weather Service’s Heat Risk map for Monday shows a broad splash of red, indicating major heat, reaching from West Virginia to Kansas. The heat danger was up to purple in parts of Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, indicating extreme heat with little to no temperature relief overnights and potential impacts on heat-sensitive industries and infrastructure, the NWS notes.

The central and eastern U.S. is forecast to see above-average temperatures next week. The darkest red area shows where hot temperatures are most likely.

Tom Kines, a meteorologist with Accuweather, expects in the heat in the central and eastern part of the country to be a headline this week.

“The Midwest, the Ohio Valley, the Great Lakes, the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast – this will be the first 90-degree temperatures a lot of these places have gotten so far this year,” he told USA TODAY Sunday.

Severe thunderstorm watches issued in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin on Monday

While large parts of the country are under heat advisories, over 1 million people are under severe thunderstorm watches Monday.

According to the NWS, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are possible Monday across the north-central Plains, shifting north into the northern Plains and northern Minnesota late Monday night into Tuesday.

The thunderstorms are expected to shift farther south from the central Plains to the upper Midwest on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to the NWS.

