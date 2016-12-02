6 Ways to Recycle Your Christmas Tree
Don't throw away the tree once the Christmas season is over. Put it to good use.
Don't throw away the tree once the Christmas season is over. Put it to good use.
T: I keep hearing about the popular vote going to Clinton, sorry cry babies that's not how elections work in this Country especially when California has more people than about 40 states combined, The rest of America doesn't live in the libs coastal bubble so quit crying and those states that don't require ID or verification of citizenship have plenty of illegal voters too, all the more reason to have an electoral college.
53