6 Tyler traffic signal cabinets being replaced, delays expected

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler said that traffic signal cabinets at six intersections will be replaced this week starting on Tuesday, June 25.

From Tuesday yo Thursday crews will be out between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. replacing signal cabinets at the following intersections:

Grande Boulevard and Hollytree Drive

Loop 323 and South Broadway Avenue

Loop 323 and Frankston Highway

Loop 323 and Old Bullard Road

Old Bullard Road and Rice Road

Beckham Avenue and Hospital Drive

These replacements are part of the city of Tyler’s Intelligent Transportation System Master Plan which the city said will ultimately re-time 15 intersections across Tyler.

The City of Tyler said Tyler PD will be at the intersections to direct traffic. They’re asking the public to use caution, expect traffic delays and to treat these intersections like all-way stops.

