6 Things Your Skin Is Telling You About Your Diet

By Riley Cardoza

It doesn’t take a trip to the dermatologist to figure out why your skin’s acting out—just a closer look at your grocery list.

Everyone has those days, the ones when you look in the mirror and just don’t love what you see. Maybe you’ve got breakouts reminiscent of high school, your chronic dryness keeps flaring up, or your under eyes are determined to tell the world you didn’t rest enough. Whatever your skin issue is, there are ways to fix it that go beyond dermatologist appointments and moisturizer applications.

In fact, revamping your skin can be easier than all that. Sometimes all you have to do to say goodbye to your skin hang-ups is make simple dietary changes. That’s why we talked to Rosemarie Ingleton, MD, NYC Dermatologist, and Medical Director of Ingleton Dermatology. And if your hair’s giving you trouble, you can use food to your advantage in tackling that, too, with these 17 Best Foods To Stop Hair Loss.

1. Fine Lines&Wrinkles

This may signify your diet is: Too high in alcohol and sugar

When wrinkles strike, keep your liquor cabinet shut tight. That homemade cocktail you enjoyed with dinner or the glass of wine you sipped before bed could be to blame for your wrinkled skin. As a natural diuretic, alcohol makes you more dehydrated the more you drink, sucking away at your skin’s natural moisture. This can actually deepen the lines on your face and make them stand out, which is why alcohol made it onto our list of 20 Foods That Age You 20 Years.

If your wrinkles are exclusively on your forehead, sugar might be the culprit. According to face mapping, which is a concept that believes parts of your face are linked to certain organs, your forehead is linked to your digestive tract. So if there’s too much of the sweet stuff disrupting the bacteria in your gut, it could lead to lines up there.

2. Breakouts

This may signify your diet is: Too high in high-glycemic foods

Battling breakouts? Blame your diet. If loaves of white bread are one of your grocery list staples, it’s no wonder your skin hasn’t cleared up. The high-glycemic index of your morning bagel and midday sandwich impact levels of blood sugar and insulin, so switch to whole grains instead. According to a study on 15-25-year-old males in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, making lower-glycemic choices like that can lead to less acne.