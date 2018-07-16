These 6 Stores Are Having Mega Sales To Compete With Prime Day 2018

Unless you’ve taken a digital detox in the last week, you probably know that Amazon Prime Day just kicked off, bringing with it highly anticipated deals on everything from Instant Pots and TVs, to clothes, shoes and, yes, even sex toys.

Though it’s a good time for Amazon members to save on big-ticket items and stock up on everyday essentials we all need, there are plenty of reasons someone might not want to spend their money on Amazon, the most obvious being Prime membership requirements.

Amazon’s fourth-annual mid-summer sale has shaped the retail landscape, forcing several retailers to host summer sales during the same week in order to remain competitive.

Whatever the reason for avoiding Prime Day, there are plenty of other mega sales happening this week to take advantage of, like 30 percent off Target’s stunning home furniture brands and Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

Take a look below at the six must-see mega sales going on this week other than Prime Day:

1 Target — One Day Sale

When: July 17

What: One day of big savings on almost everything, like 25 percent off beauty and skincare, 30 percent off Target's own home brands, and 25 percent off small appliances and cookware.

2 Nordstrom — Anniversary Sale

When: Early Access through July 19. Full access July 20 to Aug. 5

What: A one-of-a-kind sale featuring markdowns on just-arrived fall styles for women, pre-season deals for beauty and skincare, summer-ready shoes, and more.

3 Best Buy —