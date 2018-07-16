These 6 Stores Are Having Mega Sales To Compete With Prime Day 2018

Unless you’ve taken a digital detox in the last week, you probably know that Amazon Prime Day just kicked off, bringing with it highly anticipated deals on everything from Instant Pots and TVs, to clothes, shoes and, yes, even sex toys.
Though it’s a good time for Amazon members to save on big-ticket items and stock up on everyday essentials we all need, there are plenty of reasons someone might not want to spend their money on Amazon, the most obvious being Prime membership requirements.
Amazon’s fourth-annual mid-summer sale has shaped the retail landscape, forcing several retailers to host summer sales during the same week in order to remain competitive.
Whatever the reason for avoiding Prime Day, there are plenty of other mega sales happening this week to take advantage of, like 30 percent off Target’s stunning home furniture brands and Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.
Take a look below at the six must-see mega sales going on this week other than Prime Day:
1 Target — One Day Sale
When: July 17
What: One day of big savings on almost everything, like 25 percent off beauty and skincare, 30 percent off Target's own home brands, and 25 percent off small appliances and cookware.
2 Nordstrom — Anniversary Sale
When: Early Access through July 19. Full access July 20 to Aug. 5
What: A one-of-a-kind sale featuring markdowns on just-arrived fall styles for women, pre-season deals for beauty and skincare, summer-ready shoes, and more.
3 Best Buy —
When: July 16 through July 17
What: A two-day savings event to save on a wide selection of everything from HDTVs, to laptops to headphones and more.
4 Macy's — Black Friday In July
When: July 16 through July 17
What: Free shipping on everything, plus 25 percent off with promo code SHOPIT. Get an extra 15 percent off select departments. Dresses starting at $20, swimsuits up to 60 percent off, and up to 70 percent off designer bedding.
5 Bed Bath & Beyond — Beyond Week
When: Week of July 16
What: More than 1,000 deals over seven days, including $100 off KitchenAid mixers and 25 percent off attachments, $100 off select Dyson products, $30 off Google Home mini, and bedding and bath deals.
6 Walmart — Ultimate Summer Specials
When: Week of July 16
What: Free shipping on orders over $35. Up to 30 percent off top-selling smart home products like Google Home and Google Chromecast; up to 50 percent off toys and games; up to 30 percent off patio furniture and home decor; and up to 50 percent off clothing and shoes.
