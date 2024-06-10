6 St. Johns County restaurants fail inspection

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name.

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations not requiring warnings or administrative action, visit our St. Johns County restaurant inspections site.

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in St. Johns County, Florida, for the week of June 3-9, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

For full restaurant inspection details, visit our St. Johns County restaurant inspection site.

Which St. Johns County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their June 3-9 inspections and no violations were found.

** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

Which St. Johns County restaurants had high-priority violations?

4900 Us 1 North, Saint Augustine

Routine Inspection on June 5

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

12 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed dish machine at bar testing at 0ppm chlorine. Person in charge reran machine and retested at 0ppm chlorine. Bar will use dish machine in kitchen. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Obviously mushroom purée (123F - Hot Holding) at steam table for less than two hours per person in charge. Person in charge placed water in steam table and turned temp up to reheat. **Corrective Action Taken**

691 A1a Beach Blvd, St Augustine

Routine Inspection on June 4

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

6 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. In reach in cooler overnight; ribs, ground beef, brisket, turkey 47F-50F; ( - Cold Holding) **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. In reach in cooler overnight; ribs, ground beef, brisket, turkey 47F-50F; ( - Cold Holding) **Warning**

1765 Tree Blvd Unit 5, Saint Augustine

Routine Inspection on June 3

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

5 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 20 live flying insects inside walk-in freezer scheduled to be dismantled. **Warning**

High Priority - Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed three dead lizards on floor in corner by walk-in freezer.

High Priority - Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed 6 buckets of ice cream left inside walk-in freezer that has not been functional for months per person in charge. Ice cream has flys and visible mold. Walk-in freezer is scheduled for be removed from establishment. **Warning**

155 Hampton Point Dr Ste 5-8, Saint Augustine

Routine Inspection on June 5

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

7 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Raw chicken, removed from original packaging, stored over boxes of samosas in reach in freezer chest in server area, chicken moved. Raw chicken, removed from original packaging, stored over bags of peas in standing reach in freezer in server area, chicken moved. Also raw shell eggs stored over buckets of curry sauce in walk in cooler. **Corrective Action Taken**

High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach in soda gun holster at bar area, operator killed and cleaned up roach. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. fried cauliflower (53F - Cold Holding); fried samosas (53F - Cold Holding) in pans sitting on top of other pans in top section of flip top reach in cooler, per manager no additional preparation has been done to those items today and they have been there since the previous day.

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. fried cauliflower (53F - Cold Holding); fried samosas (53F - Cold Holding) in pans sitting on top of other pans in top section of flip top reach in cooler, per manager no additional preparation has been done to those items today and they have been there since the previous day. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

110 Championship Way, Ponte Vedra

Routine Inspection on June 4

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

13 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Three live flying insects at present-rinse area by dishmachine.

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Plastic wrapped raw fish stored over ready-to-eat chorizo on speed rack in walk in freezer on ground floor. Chef moved all to proper storage. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

262 Solana Rd, Ponte Vedra Beach

Routine Inspection on June 5

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

10 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. Expired 6/1/2024

High Priority - Raw animal food stored in top portion of make table over ready-to-eat food in bottom portion of make table - no complete physical barrier between top and bottom. Raw fish in top section of reach in cooler on make line and pan of rice stored below, rice moved **Corrected On-Site**

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: St. Augustine area restaurant and food truck inspections June 3-9