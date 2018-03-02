6 Smart-Home Upgrades to Help Sell Your House

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

The stock advice for homeowners putting a house on the market used to go like this: Give the exterior, or the front door, a fresh coat of paint; tame unruly shrubs; and swap out a few light fixtures.

But today’s homebuyers are expecting a little more.

According to Coldwell Banker’s latest annual smart-home survey (PDF), most potential homebuyers want smart-home tech preinstalled.

The numbers vary by device type: Seventy-seven percent want smart thermostats, 75 percent want smart smoke detectors, 66 percent want smart home security cameras, and 63 percent want smart locks, to name a few.

The good news for sellers? They can handle many of these upgrades themselves over a weekend—without spending a ton. The small investment may speed the sale of your home or help you snag the asking price.

“If you’re looking for something to differentiate your home today without spending thousands of dollars, it’s a great way to stage your home,” says Angel Piontek, a real estate agent and creative director for Coldwell Banker Elite.

Below, six do-it-yourself smart-home upgrades that can give your house an edge—and won’t cost much more than $1,000.

1. Replace Your Thermostat With a Smart Model

Install: Honeywell Lyric T5 smart thermostat

Cost: $130

To upgrade your home’s thermostat without breaking the bank, we recommend the Honeywell Lyric T5. It’s a CR Best Buy with intuitive manual control and plenty of smart features, including voice control and geofencing (the ability to adjust the temperature as you leave and return home).

If you’ve never installed a thermostat before, don’t fret. We have a step-by-step guide on the entire process. In many cases you’ll be able to do it yourself without the need to hire an HVAC specialist. And if you prefer a different aesthetic, there are plenty of smart thermostats that cost $200 or less in our full thermostat ratings.

2. Smarten Up Your Smoke Detectors

Install: Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide detector

Cost: $100

Give your home’s future owners some peace of mind with a smart smoke/CO detector, such as the Nest Protect. These detectors send alerts to your phone if they detect smoke and will even tell you when the battery is running low to avoid those maddening chirps at 3 a.m.

A single Nest Protect costs $100, which can add up if your home requires many detectors. A more affordable option? Make your existing detectors smart.

You can do that by using a smoke alarm listening device, which sends you alerts when it hears your detectors go off. A few options include the $100 Leeo Smart Alert and $70 Kidde RemoteLync Monitor. Or there’s the $35 Roost Smart Battery, which you can put inside any “nonsmart” detector that uses a 9-volt battery. The device sends you alerts when the alarm goes off or when the battery runs low.

3. Protect Your Home With a Video Doorbell

Cost: $110 to $250

We’re publishing ratings for video doorbells soon, and we’ll update this guide at that time. These products add a sense of security to any home by putting a camera at a prime location: right at the front door. When it detect motions or someone presses the doorbell, the video doorbell sends an alert to a smartphone and saves a video clip of the activity to the cloud.

Most models can connect to existing low-voltage doorbell wiring for doorbells that have a mechanical chime. They range in price from the $110 Netvue Vuebell to the $250 Ring Video Doorbell Pro. If your home doesn’t have doorbell wiring, you can instead try a battery-powered model such as the $180 Ring Video Doorbell. Most models are relatively easy to install and come with step-by-step instructions.

4. Secure the Front Door With a Smart Lock

Install: August Smart Lock Pro + Connect

Cost: $280

Another way to add security—and value—to your home’s front door is to install a smart lock. To save on installation time, we recommend installing the August Smart Lock Pro, which replaces only the interior part of your existing deadbolt.

We tested the previous-generation August Smart Lock and found that it offers a wealth of smart features that potential homeowners will appreciate, including an auto-lock and unlock function when you leave and return home, as well as the ability to create electronic keys for guests and handymen.

The $280 August Smart Lock Pro + Connect bundle also includes the August Connect adapter, which allows you and future owners to remotely control the lock and take advantage of voice control via Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant.

5. Give Your Home a Warm Glow With Smart Lightbulbs

Cost: $50 to $100

Per the Coldwell Banker survey, 63 percent of potential homebuyers would like smart lighting products preinstalled in their future home. An easy and affordable way to offer smart lighting is through smart LEDs. Try a starter kit, which offers multiple bulbs, so you can add smarts to a few lamps and fixtures.

A few options include the $80 Ikea Trådfri Gateway Kit and the $50 Sengled Element Classic A19 Kit (both have two bulbs), or the $100 Philips Hue White starter kit (four bulbs). Installing any of these kits involves simply swapping out your old lightbulbs with the smart LEDs and setting up the corresponding hub, which connects the bulbs to the internet. Additional bulbs can be purchased for $12 to $15. More expensive color-changing bulbs are also available.

6. Tie It All Together With a Smart Speaker

Install: Amazon Echo Show

Cost: $230

After all that effort, you can go one step further and connect all of the above devices (with one exception, the Nest Protect), to a smart speaker. The Amazon Echo Show is on the pricey side, but it adds an extra wow factor by allowing you to display a live video feed of the front door via the video doorbell, just by asking Alexa. You can also ask her to adjust the thermostat, lock the front door, and dim the lights, or do all three at once via a Goodnight routine that you can program.

To connect all these devices, you’ll have to find and set up their corresponding Alexa Skills in the Skills Store of the Amazon Alexa app. Installing each skill involves signing in to the corresponding device’s account and having Alexa discover the device. The process can be a bit tedious, but in the end it’s worth it—voice control is growing in popularity and could certainly impress potential buyers.

Going All In

Total Cost: $900 to $1,090

At the end of the day, you’ll probably have spent about $1,000 on all this tech. According to Zillow, the average U.S. home is currently valued at $207,600, which means your investment can add up to less than 1 percent of the value of your home. That relatively small investment may help your home stand out and speed up the selling process. Make sure your agent knows how to demonstrate the tech to prospective buyers. And don’t forget to reset all the devices before you hand over the keys.



