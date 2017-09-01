6 Signs You're In A Band-Aid Relationship (And What To Do About It)

It’s hard to admit, but in romantic relationships, sometimes we settle for what we’re familiar with rather than what we deserve.

Call them Band-Aid relationships. It’s the type of coupling where things are OK, but not great. You may feel lukewarm about the relationship and even wonder if you’re both just sticking around because it’s what you’ve grown accustomed to.

Band-Aid relationships can be short-term flings or long-term relationships, but the common thread is this: You ― and possibly your partner ―- feel a general sense of “this will do for now.”

Of course, inertia in a relationship can be worked on with good communication. But the therapists we spoke to on the subject say it’s also worth giving some thought as to whether you’re simply postponing an inevitable breakup.

Below, experts offer six signs you may be in a Band-Aid relationship and what to do about it.

1. You stop trying to fix the relationship.

You used to try to work on the relationship. These days, though, you’re more inclined to shrug off your problems; your requests have fallen on deaf ears so often, you figure, why bring it up again? That’s a huge red flag, said Danielle Kepler, a therapist in Chicago, Illinois.

“It might seem like you’re just compromising by not bringing it up, but when you don’t express your wants and needs to your partner, you are creating a win-lose situation,” Kepler told us. “It will slowly build up resentment between you two.”

2. You compare your relationship to other people’s relationships.

They say comparison is the thief of joy, and that’s especially true when it comes to love, said Marie Land, a psychologist in Washington, D.C.

“If you’re overly tuned into the fact that people’s relationships seem better or worse that your own, you may be in a Band-Aid relationship,” she said. “Your relationship shouldn’t seem more or less healthy or satisfying just because someone else has an awful or great relationship. It should be able to stand on its own.”

3. You never know if you’re going to spend time together.

Take note if the plans you make to hang out as a couple are last minute or a low priority, said Elisabeth LaMotte, therapist and founder of the DC Counseling & Psychotherapy Center. In strong relationships, both partners are eager to spend time together.

“If it is Thursday evening and you have no idea if you’ll hang out this weekend, it spells trouble for the relationship,” she said. “This is also true if the two of you never discuss or plan outings that will take place in the more distant future.”

4. You have a difficult time describing your partner or relationship to others.

When your coworkers and friends ask how your S.O. is doing, you smile and say “good!” ― and then you leave it at that. That’s a subtle red flag that something’s amiss, Land said.

“You should have strong enough feelings about your partner and relationship that it’s easy to describe when someone asks about the two of you,” she said. “If you are struggling for words and answer by saying things like, ‘it’s good, he’s nice’ that’s a sign you’re in a ‘this will due for now’ situation.”

5. You don’t include your partner in get-togethers with family and friends.

If it’s a long-term relationship, the “impress the family” phase has come and gone, so you shrug it off when your partner doesn’t join you at your cousin’s birthday. If you’re having a short-term fling, you figure, “What’s the point of family introductions when I know this isn’t going to last?”

“In both of these situations, you don’t view the relationship as lasting,” said Marcia Naomi Berger, a couples therapist in San Rafael, California. “If your partner was meaningful enough to you, you’d bring them around relatives, friends and coworkers. If you don’t, you may be viewing the relationship as ‘here today; maybe gone tomorrow.’”

6. You’re in love with the future relationship, not the present one.

If you find yourself thinking things like “this relationship will feel better when (fill in the blank with any future event) happens,” it’s a bad sign, according to Elizabeth Earnshaw, a therapist in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Many times we play the waiting game because it is honestly much more comfortable than leaving,” she said. “Fantasizing and imagining the future with a person we already know is less scary than imagining it with someone we don’t.”