These 6 recipes will keep you cool on hot Michigan summer days

If you're looking for a few cool ideas and cool food to beat the heat, we've got you covered.

Try a refreshing salad of cool watermelon and peppery arugula. No time for breakfast? No problem. Save time with a chilled grab-and-go healthy breakfast or brunch idea. Looking for a satisfying main dish, try chilled crab with creamy avocado.

Cook? Not us.

With temperatures expected to soar next week, we dug into our archives for some cool and satisfying ideas to beat the heat. These recipes are ones we've turned to often over the years.

A few of these are chock-full of vegetables, a plus for helping to keep hydrated on hot days.

Some of these recipes require minimal cooking on the stovetop, which doesn't heat the kitchen a ton. Others call for having leftover, cooked ingredients like rice or pasta on hand.

Crab-Stuffed Avocados

Serves: 4 / Preparation time: 10 minutes / Total time: 20 minutes

1/3 cup finely chopped red onion

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

3 teaspoons fresh lime juice, divided

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon grated lime peel

8 ounces cooked crabmeat

Salt and pepper to taste

2 ripe avocados, halved, pitted, peeled

Lime wedges

In a medium bowl, stir together the red onion, mayonnaise, cilantro, 2 teaspoons lime juice, cumin and lime peel to blend.

Mix in the crabmeat.

Season the salad with salt and pepper to taste.

Brush the avocado halves with the remaining 1 teaspoon lime juice to prevent discoloration.

Arrange the avocado halves, cut side up, on plates. Mound crab salad on each avocado half. Serve the salad with lime wedges.

From Bruce Bragg, East Lansing. Tested by Susan Selasky for the Free Press Test Kitchen.

291 calories (68% from fat), 22 grams fat (3 grams sat. fat), 13 grams carbohydrates, 13 grams protein, 267 mg sodium, 56 mg cholesterol, 77 mg calcium, 7 grams fiber.

Rice Salad with Avocado and Tomato

Makes: 5 cups / Preparation time: 10 minutes / Total time: 15 minutes

Salad

3 cups cooked white rice or basmati rice

2 cups grape tomatoes, cut in half

½ green bell pepper, washed, diced

4 green onions, washed, thinly sliced

1 cup chopped cilantro leaves

1 large ripe avocado, halved, pitted, diced large

Salt and pepper to taste

Dressing

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

6 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons favorite chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

2 ½ teaspoons sugar

1 clove garlic, peeled

In a large bowl, combine the cooked rice, grape tomatoes bell pepper, green onions and cilantro leaves. Add the avocado chunks and toss gently, taking care not to break up the avocado. Season with salt and pepper.

In a blender or food processor combine all the dressing ingredients and process until smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings as necessary. Pour over the salad and toss to combine. Serve immediately or refrigerate. This salad will keep in the refrigerator about 2 days without the avocados turning dark if it's covered tightly, with plastic wrap directly on it.

From and tested by Susan M. Selasky for the Free Press Test Kitchen. Analysis per ½ cup.

153 calories (53% from fat), 9 grams fat (1 gram sat. fat), 16 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams protein, 68 mg sodium, 0 mg cholesterol, 2 grams fiber.

Garden Panzanella

Garden Panzanella,

Serves: 12 / Preparation time: 30 minutes / Total time: 45 minutesIf you are not using day-old bread, dry the bread slices in a 300-degree oven for 20 to 30 minutes. Packaged, large croutons work well, too.

Salad

6 medium tomatoes, washed, cut into chunks

1/2 teaspoon salt

1-pound loaf of thick-crust bread or 1- or 2-day-old French baguette, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes

1 medium cucumber, peeled if desired, seeded, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 jarred roasted red peppers, coarsely chopped

1/2 medium red onion, thinly sliced

2 green onions, washed, thinly sliced

1/3 cup fresh chopped herbs such as basil, tarragon or oregano

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Vinaigrette

1/2 cup olive oil

1 to 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar or white vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard or more to taste

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

1 garlic clove, pressed

In a large bowl, place the tomato chunks and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Set aside for 15 minutes.

Place the bread in a large serving bowl. Add the cucumber, red pepper and red and green onions. Add the tomatoes with any juices. Sprinkle salad with herbs and season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste.

In a small bowl, whisk together the vinaigrette ingredients until the mixture emulsifies. Drizzle the vinaigrette lightly over the salad and toss gently to coat. Use only enough vinaigrette to coat all the ingredients. Leftover vinaigrette will keep in the refrigerator for several days. Season salt and black pepper.

From and tested by Susan M. Selasky for the Free Press Test Kitchen.

207 calories (44 percent from fat), 10 grams fat (1 gram sat. fat), 25 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams protein, 349 mg sodium, 0 mg cholesterol, 3 grams fiber.

Overnight Oatmeal with Apples, Raisins and Toasted Pecans

Overnight Oatmeal with Apples, Raisins, and Toasted Pecans.

For a cool breakfast idea, try overnight oatmeal. It takes minutes to assemble and the refrigerator does the rest.

Makes: 2 servings / Preparation time: 10 minutes / Total time: 10 minutes (plus 8 hours in the refrigerator)

2/3 cup old-fashioned oats

1/2 cup skim milk

1/2 cup low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup diced apple (Granny Smith apples work well)

2 tablespoons raisins

2 tablespoons toasted pecans

In a medium bowl, stir together the oats, milk, yogurt, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, apple and raisins. Divide oatmeal mixture evenly into 2, 1/2-pint glass jars and cover with a tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight. When ready to eat, top each serving with 1 tablespoon toasted pecans.Created by Darlene Zimmerman, MS, RD, for Heart Smart and tested by Susan M. Selasky for the Free Press Test Kitchen.306 calories (24 percent from fat), 8 grams fat (2 grams sat. fat, 0 grams trans fat), 50 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams protein, 291 mg sodium, 5 mg cholesterol, 137 mg calcium, 5 grams fiber. Food exchanges: 11/2 starch, 1 fruit, 1 milk, 1 fat.

Watermelon, Arugula and Israeli Couscous Salad

This recipe pairs a summertime favorite with some unexpected flavors. You can also use honeydew or canteloupe in this recipes.

Serves: 4 / Preparation time: 15 minutes / Total time: 25 minutes

6 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 cup Israeli couscous

2 cups water

Salt to taste

2 to 3 cups watermelon, rind removed, seeded and cubed or diced

3/4 cup favorite cubed soft cheese (feta, goat cheese, ricotta salata, fresh mozzarella)

1/3 cup basil, washed and chopped

1 cup arugula, washed and chopped

1/4 cup white wine or sherry vinegar

Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over medium-high heat in a medium saucepan and add the couscous. Stir until the couscous begins to color and smell toasty, 4 to 5 minutes. Add 2 cups water and salt to taste and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover and simmer 15 minutes, or until the couscous is tender. Drain if any liquid remains in the pan.Spread couscous evenly on a baking sheet, drizzle 2 tablespoons of olive oil on top and stir.Cover in plastic wrap and cool in the refrigerator.Prepare all the remaining ingredients.In a large bowl, combine the cooled couscous, watermelon cubes, cheese, basil and arugula. In a separate small bowl, whisk together the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, vinegar and salt to taste. Pour over salad and toss to thoroughly coat.Adapted from several recipes and tested by Susan Selasky for the Free Press Test Kitchen.

Gazpacho

Gazpacho is one of the most ubiquitous summer soups. It's cool and refreshing. Serve it up with some crusty bread and dinner is served.

Serves: 8 / Preparation time: 30 minutes / Total time: 30 minutes (plus chilling time)

Since a food processor (or blender) is used to puree the mixture, you need to only roughly chop a portion of the vegetables and dice the other portion for garnish.

2 pounds tomatoes, washed, seeded

1 red bell pepper, washed

1 green or yellow bell pepper, washed

3 salad cucumbers, washed

1 large shallot, peeled

2 cloves garlic, peeled

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar or sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon hot red pepper sauce

1 ear fresh corn, kernels removed

1 3/4 cups low sodium or no salt added tomato juice or vegetable juice

Fresh basil, sliced in shreds

Salt and pepper to taste

2 teaspoons sugar

2 cloves garlic, peeled, minced, optional for garnish

6 green onions, washed, green and white parts thinly sliced (about 3/4 cup)

Roughly chop about three-fourths of the tomatoes. Place in a food processor fitted with the metal blade or a blender. Dice the remaining tomatoes and set aside.For the bell peppers, roughly chop half of each one and add to the food processor. Dice the remaining bell peppers and set aside.Peel, seed and roughly chop two of the cucumbers and add to the food processor. Leave the peel on the remaining cucumber, slice in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds. Dice the cucumber and set aside. Add the shallot, garlic cloves, olive oil, vinegar and hot pepper sauce to the food processor. Process until smooth, about 1 minute.Transfer to a glass bowl (or leave in the blender jar). Stir in the corn, remaining diced tomatoes, salt and pepper to taste and half of the green onions. Adjust seasoning as necessary.Chill for 2 hours. Serve in cups, bowls and garnished with a bit of the diced bell peppers, diced cucumbers, minced garlic and green onion slices.From and tested by Susan M. Selasky for the Free Press Test Kitchen.104 calories (35 percent from fat), 4 grams fat (1 gram sat. fat), 16 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams protein, 88 mg sodium, 0 mg cholesterol, 43 mg calcium, 3 grams fiber.

