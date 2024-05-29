6 planets to form 'planet parade' in the sky on June 3. Will it be visible from Texas?

If you went all out for the April 8 solar eclipse, you're in for a treat this weekend. In the early morning hours of June 3, six planets visible from Earth will align.

In a phenomenon playfully referred to as a "planet parade," Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will align in the sky. While only Mars and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye, the other planets may be seen with a telescope or high-powered binoculars, according to Preston Dyches of NASA's "Skywatching Tips" video series.

How do the planets align?

The planets orbit the sun continuously in the solar system and will slowly catch up to one another over time. Because they are all traveling along the same path, the ecliptic, as they pass Earth, it appears as though they are aligned, according to NASA. However, the alignment formation will be short-lived since each planet moves at different speeds, depending on its distance from the sun.

Where can I look for planetary alignment?

Looking at the eastern sky, the planetary alignment will be visible almost everywhere in the Northern Hemisphere, weather permitting. While ideal viewing of the event is from the East Coast, Texans may be able to glimpse alignment just before dawn on June 3 by looking to the eastern horizon.

However, early projected weather forecasts show cloudy skies and thunderstorms over large parts of Texas this weekend. This may hinder Texans' views of the alignment.

Sky Tonight Star Gazer Guide is an app that uses location to identify constellations and track planets. Its augmented reality function can bring dim or otherwise obscure celestial objects to life when the phone's camera is pointed at the night sky.

Planet alignments aren't extremely rare, especially with two to four planets. They do occur several times each year. With five or more planets aligning, it is less common.

The last planetary alignment seen in the Northern Hemisphere was on April 8, when the moon aligned with the sun in a solar eclipse.

Which planets are part of the 'planet parade'?

With eight planets in our solar system, they all have some very interesting traits. Here's a quick look at the planets aligning on June 3:

When will the planets align again?

Here's when StarWalk.space predicts the next six- and 7-planetary alignments will happen:

June 3: Six planets − Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune

August 28: Six planets − Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune

January 18, 2025: Six planets − Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune

February 28, 2025: Seven planets − Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune

August 29, 2025: Six planets − Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune

− USA TODAY reporter Janet Loehrke contributed to this story.

