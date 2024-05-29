6 planets will align in the night sky in June. Here’s how to see it across Florida

If you're still bitter about missing out on April's solar eclipse or May's northern lights spectacle, you have another chance at witnessing a rare celestial event.

Early risers are in for a treat in early June as multiple planets will form a "planetary parade," aligning in the sky as sunrise approaches.

Here's what Floridians can expect to see in the sky next month:

When is the planetary alignment?

The next planetary alignment will happen on Monday, June 3.

What is a planetary alignment?

Five planets will line up in the sky on the evening of March 28, 2023. This photo is of a four-planet alignment in June of 2022.

According to the astronomy app, Star Walk, a planetary alignment happens when a planets gather closely on one side of the sun at the same time.

This alignment happens as the planets slowly catch up to one another over time when orbiting the sun. NASA says because they are all traveling along the same path, the ecliptic, as they pass Earth, it appears as though they are aligned.

There are several types of planetary alignments, which are also known informally as a planetary parade. They include:

Mini planetary alignment – 3 planets.

Small planetary alignment – 4 planets.

Large planetary alignment – 5 or 6 planets

Great, or full, planetary alignment – all solar system planets

What will planets be visible during June's planetary alignment?

While six planets in total will be lined up, only four planets should be visible with the naked eye — Jupiter, Mercury, Mars and Saturn.

As for Uranus (which will be closest to Mercury) and Neptune, you'll need a telescope or high-powered binoculars to see them as they are too far away from Earth to be viewed.

Here are more details from Star Walk about seeing each planet in Florida:

Starting late at night, Saturn, which has a yellowish tint, will be visible with the naked eye in constellation Aquarius.

Neptune, will be visible around the same time, but binoculars or a telescope will be needed to spot it. It will be located near Pisces.

Mars, with a reddish tine, will rise next. Look for it the Pisces constellation. It will be visible to the naked eye.

At dawn, Uranus will appear on the eastern horizon in the constellation Taurus. You will bee binoculars or a telescope.

Also at dawn, Jupiter will appear on the eastern horizon in the constellation Taurus. No telescope or binoculars are necessary to spot the planet.

Finally, Mercury will also appear in the constellation Taurus. It may be visible with the naked eye, but it may be harder due to its proximity to the sun.

Here's how, what time, to see planetary alignment across Florida

The best time to see most of these planets will be between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. To find when to view the alignment in your local city, Star Walk suggests finding out the sunrise time for your location and start your observations at least an hour before it.

Here's some of the June 3 sunrise times across Florida:

Pensacola - 5:47 a.m.

Tallahassee - 6:35 a.m.

Jacksonville - 6:25 a.m.

Orlando - 6:28 a.m.

Sarasota - 6:35 a.m.

Fort Myers - 6:34 a.m.

Brevard - 6:26 a.m.

West Palm Beach - 6:26 a.m.

Will the planets align again this year? Mark calendars for August

Astronomers call this close pairing of planets a conjunction, meaning the celestial bodies are positioned in such a way that they seem aligned from Earth. In this photo, the sun, Earth and moon are in conjunction.

Got early morning plans on June 3? No worries, Star Walk predicts the next planet parade will be in August of this year.

Here's when StarWalk.space predicts the next six- and 7-planetary alignments will happen:

Aug. 28: Six planets – Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune

Jan. 18, 2025: Six planets – Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune

Feb. 28, 2025: Seven planets – Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune

Aug. 29, 2025: Six planets – Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune

Contributing: Brooke Edwards, FLORIDA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Planet parade 2024: What time, how to view celestial event in Florida