6 people, including 2 juveniles, injured in Arlington police pursuit of shooting suspect

Six people, including two juveniles, were injured after a shooting suspect fled from Arlington police Thursday night and collided with another vehicle, officials said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1900 block of Chalice Road around 6:10 p.m. Several witnesses reported seeing a group of teens fighting and believed one of them fired the shots, police said.

No one appears to have been hit by gunfire, according to police. Those involved in the fight had already dispersed, but officers were able to locate one of them. He confirmed that someone did have a handgun and fired a shot during the fight.

Officers obtained a good description of the suspect’s vehicle, and found it on Pioneer Parkway around 9:20 p.m. The car sped away from police when they tried to pull it over. The officers decided to chase the suspect “due to the violent nature of the original call,” police said.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed into a second vehicle near Cooper Street. Another vehicle was apparently struck as well, according to police.

The four people inside the suspect vehicle, including two juveniles, and two people from the other involved vehicles were transported to local hospitals. Their injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said they believe at least one occupant in the suspect vehicle was connected to the shooting incident on Chalice Road. Criminal charges are pending the investigation’s outcome.