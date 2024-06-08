6-year-old girl critical after drowning in pool at Fresno apartment, police say

A juvenile was taken to a hospital after drowning in a pool at a Fresno apartment.

Officers responded to the Lakeside Apartments, located at San Jose and Brawley avenues for a 6-year-old girl in a pool, police said.

The girl was pulled out of the pool and CPR was administered, police said. The child was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Police said the girl’s family was enjoying time at the pool before she drowned as officers responded to the location for medical aid, police said.

Officers remained on scene to investigate the incident.