6-year-old dead minute after jumping into pool at Ave Maria Water Park, sheriff's office says

A 6-year-old Tennessee girl is dead after authorities say she jumped into one of the pools at an Ave Maria complex and submerged.

Authorities identified the victim as Genesis Abigail Pineda, of Lenior City, Tennessee.

When Collier County sheriff's deputies arrived, Pineda was being taken to a local hospital.

Authorities said staff cleared the Ave Maria Water Park of patrons while the investigation unfolded.

According to the incident report, Pineda struggled to swim and took her last breath above water about a minute after she jumped into the pool.

Authorities said they spoke with a man who was present with his children, who told deputies he saw Pineda floating underwater and swam toward her. Once the witness reached her, he said, Pineda was "lifeless," according to the report.

The sheriff's office said first responders could not find Pineda's parents, but eventually their search led them to her caregiver, Hobed Gutierrez-Lopez, 41, of Ave Maria.

Gutierrez-Lopez told authorities he was the caregiver for Pineda, and added that the family arrived between 12:50 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. Sunday at the water park. He told authorities that while he searched for a place for his belongings, the children dispersed and went into the pool.

According to the report, Gutierrez-Lopez told authorities he lost sight of Pineda. It remained unclear Monday afternoon if anyone faces charges in her death.

Pineda's parents couldn't be reached for comment before publication.

Lifeguard attempted lifesaving measures

The report says a lifeguard completed a supplemental incident report for the facility.

According to that report, the lifeguard oversaw the lap pool at the time and didn't see Pineda go underwater.

The report indicates the lifeguard checked Pineda's pulse, gave her breaths and continued CPR efforts.

The report indicates the Department of Children and Families was made aware of the incident.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a man drowned attempting to save a child with autism at a Naples pond.

