6-Year-Old Collects Stuffed Animals to Comfort Hurricane Victims

A 6-year-old with a kind heart is donating teddy bears to comfort victims of recent hurricanes.

Jenna Peltier, who lives in Savannah, Ga., was saddened when she heard how many people in Texas and Florida were displaced after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma severely damaged parts of the states.

“We were on the way back from our own evacuation from Hurricane Irma and we were listening to the radio,” Christina Peltier, Jenna’s mom, told InsideEdition.com. “She heard that thousands were homeless because of the hurricanes and she just didn’t really like that at all. She asked how can she help."

Peltier said she suggested to the 6-year-old that they pray for those struggling, but Jenna didn’t think that was enough.

“She said, ‘No, I want to donate some of my stuffed animals,’ before pausing and adding, ‘Do you think we could have people help us?’” Peltier said.

The mom began reaching out to local stores who agreed to donate, and on Sept. 23, Jenna held a toy drive, where she received hundreds of stuffed animals.

“We had a lot more people than we anticipated come help us out,” Peltier said. “Her entire bedroom is just full of stuffed animals now.”

Peltier said she is now reaching out to victim’s organizations in the hurricane-damaged areas to possibly provide comfort to people who have lost everything. They’ve called the initiative “Hugs After Hurricanes.”

“I want people to be happy and get cuddles and be safe,” Jenna said.

Her mom was astounded that the effort has grown so quickly, but not at all shocked by her daughter’s kindness.

“She’s always been a very very sweet, caring girl," Peltier said. "It’s very much like her to want to help."

The family plans to reach out to organizations in Puerto Rico and Mexico once they are open for communication, Peltier said.

“She’s so in shock about it," she added. "She’ll go in her room and look around and be like, 'What are we gonna do?’ and I keep telling her we are working on it."

