6-year-old child from Grand Forks Air Force Base dies as a result of Monday crash

Jun. 6—GRAND FORKS — A child has died of injuries sustained in a Grand Forks County crash earlier this week.

Law enforcement was dispatched to an injury crash Monday, June 3, finding a red Ford Focus facing northeast in the median, with heavy rear-end damage and a driver trapped inside, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the resulting case. The child passenger was being treated by medical personnel.

The child, 6, died of their injuries on Wednesday, June 6, according to an updated press release sent Thursday by North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Travis Bell, 43, the driver of the Ram 3500 that rear-ended the Focus, is believed to have been driving under the influence, according to court documents. Upgraded charges are now pending in light of the child's death, according to the release.

The driver of the Ford Focus, Nicole Louthaine, 26, of Grand Forks Air Force Base, was reported to be seriously injured in the crash. Bell was reportedly uninjured.

The crash was the 41st to take place at that intersection within the last 10 years, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. There was one fatal crash in 2021. There have been four serious injury crashes — one each in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2024.

The number of crashes — which was five, four and five from 2015-2017, respectively — dipped in 2018 and 2019, perhaps because vehicle speed feedback and "be prepared to stop when flashing" signs were installed in 2018.

However, in 2020, the number rose to seven crashes, followed by 11 — the highest number in a decade — in 2021. There were two crashes per year in 2022 and 2023; 2024 has already surpassed that with three crashes as of Thursday, June 6.

David Finley, NDDOT assistant communication director, told the Herald there are currently no projects planned for this intersection.

"However, the NDDOT is continually monitoring this location and looking at if a different type of intersection configuration would improve the safety and reduce serious injury crashes," Finley said.

Prior to the child's death, Bell had been charged with two counts of Class C felony criminal vehicular injury, a crime with a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

An officer reported that Bell had watery eyes, but the officer did not smell alcohol on him, according to an affidavit.

Bell allegedly said "he thought he had a green light but did not remember much."

A witness, who had been in the turning lane heading toward the airport, said the light was red and Bell did not show signs of slowing down prior to the collision, the affidavit said.

Bell consented to law enforcement removing the airbag control module from his vehicle and, once the officer returned with a consent form, Bell was standing outside the vehicle and smelled strongly of alcohol, the affidavit said. Bell allegedly said he had not consumed any alcohol and consented to being tested.

Bell completed field sobriety tests as well as a screening, which gave a valid sample of .123% at 7:58 p.m., according to the affidavit. Bell was arrested and completed two chemical breath tests that provided samples of .130% and .128%.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:41 p.m.

In North Dakota, a blood alcohol concentration of .08% is the legal limit for adults — of legal drinking age — to operate a vehicle.

Bell was booked at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center the evening of the crash, but has since bonded out. His initial court appearance was Wednesday, June 5. His preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for 9 a.m. July 15.