6-year-old boy drowns on first day of New Jersey summer camp

A 6-year-old boy drowned Monday on his first day at a New Jersey summer camp.

The incident occurred at the Liberty Lake Day Camp in Bordentown, about 65 miles southwest of New York City in Burlington County, officials said Tuesday.

The boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool on camp grounds just before 2 p.m. He was pulled out of the water by a lifeguard, who attempted to revive the boy as camp staffers called 911.

The boy was rushed to Virtua Hospital in Mount Holly where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Mansfield Township Police is now underway.

Andy Pritikin, the camp’s director and owner, wrote in an email to the families — obtained by NBC 10 Philadelphia — that “trained staff immediately followed appropriate protocol” before the boy was hospitalized but “tragically, despite all lifesaving efforts, he passed away.”

He added that a social worker who works with children would be at the camp to provide counseling to any of the campers who witnessed the incident.

Results of the boy’s autopsy, which was performed Tuesday, have not yet been released. No other information about the boy was provided.

The camp welcomes about 1,000 campers ranging in age from 4 to early high school every year, according to its website. Children from five New Jersey counties, Lower Bucks, Penn. and Philadelphia attend.