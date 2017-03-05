6-Year-Old Battling Brain Tumor Asks Birthday Guests to Donate to Animal Shelter In Lieu of Gifts

A 6-year-old boy battling a brain tumor has dedicated his 6th birthday to giving back.

Bryce Hill didn’t spend his January 11 birthday thinking about himself but told his mother he didn’t want anything. It was then that his mother pitched him the idea of giving back, to which he happily agreed.

Read: 9-Year-Old Donates Her Birthday Gifts to the Poor

“As soon as I mentioned giving to the animal shelter, Right away he said he wanted to do that,” Bryce’s mom, Gina Parker, told InsideEdition.com

On his birthday invitations, they asked guests to show up with donations for the Illinois Valley Animal Rescue in lieu of gifts.

Guests brought animal food, toys, paper towels, dog beds, and kitty litter, among other things.

Read: Girl, 8, Creates Fundraiser and Asks Friends to Donate Instead of Buying Her Birthday Gifts

"He got to be shown around the rescue when they dropped off the donations. They made him an honorary volunteer. He spent his hour volunteering playing with the cats," said Parker.

Parker said that Bryce can’t wait to continue volunteering.

"You wouldn’t even know that he was sick. He is a very brave little boy," Parker said.

Watch: Cafeteria Worker Saves $5,000 to Pay for Holiday Gifts for Children in Hospital

Related Articles: