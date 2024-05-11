6 Northern California farms where you can pick your own cherries, strawberries and more

Fresh strawberries, cherries and other fruits are ready for picking this spring and summer in Northern California.

Several farms in the area are letting customers forage their fields and orchards in search of delicious fruits.

Here’s where and what you can pick:

Amber Oaks Berry Farm

10000 Mount Vernon, Auburn; 530-885-3420

Amber Oaks Berry Farm, a family farm in Auburn, is offering u-pick thorn-less blackberries by appointment.

According to its website, the farm changes $6 a pound. There is a minimum charge of $6 per person, but if you pick more than $6 worth of berries, the minimum charge will be waived and you’ll be charged by the pound.

You can call the farm to make an appointment.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday

Airaya U-Pick Farm

25221 Marsh Creek Road, Brentwood; 408-515-5878

There is limited availability of white peaches and nectarines at Airaya U-Pick Farm in Brentwood, according to social media.

You can pick fruits for $4 a pound.

U-Pick is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday to Sunday, or until ripe fruit runs out.

The farm has different varieties of peaches and nectarines, plus apricots, pluots and Asian pears, that will be available for u-pick through the summer. Its online harvest calendar shows when produce may be ready for picking.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday

Sun Strawberry LLC

4625 Bilby Road, Elk Grove; 916-716-2142

10393 Twin Cities Road, Galt

Cherries and strawberries are available for picking at Sun Strawberry in Elk Grove and Galt.

Prices are $11 for three baskets, $14 for four baskets, $20 for six and $36 for 12, according to the business’s Facebook post.

Cash or Venmo is preferred.

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day

Pacific Star Gardens

20872 County Road 99, Woodland; 530-666-7308

At Pacific Star Gardens in Woodland, you can pick strawberries for $6 a pound.

According to Pacific Star Gardens, strawberries are available from sun up to sundown.

The business updates its Facebook page when strawberries are sold out.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day

Granny May’s Strawberry Farm

7246 Auburn Folsom Road, Granite Bay; 916-300-9291

Granny May’s Strawberry Farm is releasing tickets for its u-pick strawberries.

Admission for people 17 years and up is $15 and you get one bucket to fill up. Kids ages 4 to 16 get in for $7 apiece.

Children 3 and under are free, but do not get a bucket.

You can check the farm’s website for picking dates and to buy tickets.

Hours: Available with ticket admission

Daisy Creek Farms

13440 Alabama Road, Galt; 209-730-0670

According to Daisy Creek Farms’ website, cherries, blueberries and strawberries are available for picking at the Galt property.

There is an all-you-can-eat option where you can eat fruits while picking. It costs $7 per person and $5 for children under 10.

You can pick berries for purchase, too. You can get strawberries and cherries for $5 a pound or blueberries for $6 a pound.

The farm also has raspberries, blackberries, boysenberries, loganberries, peaches, nectarines, apricots, plums, apriums and pluots. They ripen at different times in the spring and summer.

You can join the farm’s notification list to get updated on when to come by and pick fruit

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday through Sunday

The list may be updated as Northern California farms open up for u-pick season.

