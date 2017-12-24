6 of the most remarkable space moments of 2017

From the astonishing solar eclipse that captivated millions across America to the end of the 20-year long Cassini spacecraft mission, 2017 was an astounding year for space discoveries.

Below are six of the most remarkable moments in space that have occurred in the last 12 months.

The Great American Total Solar Eclipse

On Aug. 21, a total solar eclipse crossed the United States for the first time in nearly 100 years. Millions of Americans were able to witness this cosmic hiccup where the moon blocked out the sun, revealing hidden layers of the sun’s atmosphere. The event was especially unique because it was the first eclipse to pass over the entire country in the 21st century -- the last eclipse of this magnitude happened in 1918. For Americans that missed out on this astonishing phenomenon, the next total solar eclipse is in 2024.

Profound discovery of 10 new Earth-sized planets

In June, NASA found evidence of 10 new Earth-sized planets that were part of a group of 219 exoplanets revealed by the Kepler Space Telescope team. Scientists explained that the presence of liquid water on these Earth-like planets could be an important ingredient for the existence of life in space.

First-ever neutron star collision

On Aug. 17, astronomers made the first-ever observation of a cosmic event using both light and gravitational waves. A neutron star collision 130 million light years away was detected by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO). Around 70 observatories form every continent on Earth watched the two neutron stars crash during this groundbreaking “multi-messenger” event. Because of this phenomenon, thousands of scientists are now making major breakthroughs related to neuron stars and the origin of elements like gold and uranium.

Cassini’s historical death plunge

On Sept. 15, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft ended its groundbreaking 13-year Saturn mission. Cassini made numerous discoveries during its journey to Saturn and its surrounding moons. It took over 300,000 photos of breathtaking occurrences, such as the planet’s swooping rings and its magnetic field, but NASA was forced to end the spacecraft’s mission because it was running out of fuel. Although Cassini burned up in Saturn’s atmosphere, its vast scientific findings will provide researchers with a plethora of data that will help pave the way for future explorations.

First interstellar object detected in Earth’s solar system

In October, researchers may have spotted the first-ever object that came from somewhere outside Earth’s solar system. According to NASA, astronomer Rob Weryk first spotted the object, called A/2017 U1, while using the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawaii. Because scientists have never seen an interstellar comet or asteroid before, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) is working on developing a way to name it and establish guidelines for similar objects that may be discovered in the future.

Gravitational waves are making headlines

Three U.S. scientists won the 2017 Nobel prize for physics in October for pioneering a new era of astronomy by detecting gravitational waves, ripples in space and time predicted by Albert Einstein a century ago. Scientists with the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory made the initial discovery of the gravitational waves in 2015. Since then, LIGO has found three more instances of gravitational waves coming from black holes merging. Measuring gravitational waves provides insight into the universe’s earliest moments and can help scientists understand the complexities of space, such as black holes and neutron stars.

