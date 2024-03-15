6 of the most deadly and destructive tornadoes in Ohio history going back to 1924

The Ohio tornado on April 3, 1974, killed 34 people in Xenia, making it the deadliest single tornado of that day's Super Outbreak.

Ohio has a long history of deadly, destructive tornadoes. That includes confirmed tornadoes touched down across Ohio on Thursday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has an interactive database that has tracked tornadoes in the state since 1950. The database includes touchdown points, its Enhanced Fujita Scale rating and deaths, injuries and property damage suffered.

Here's a look at six of the most destructive and deadliest tornadoes in recent Ohio history.

1974 super outbreak that hit Xenia, Ohio

Almost 150 tornadoes were recorded during the 1974 Super Outbreak across the United States from April 3-4, 1974. The deadliest tornado struck Xenia, Ohio. In all, 42 deaths were recorded in the state, as well as 1,379 injuries and over $250 million in property damage, according to NOAA.

Xenia High School, homes, apartment buildings, businesses and churches were destroyed.

1965 Palm Sunday tornado outbreak

A deadly tornado outbreak with more than 50 twisters tore through the Midwest and Southeast from April 10-12, 1965. The devastation overlapped with Palm Sunday, causing people to call it the 1965 Palm Sunday tornado outbreak.

NOAA recorded nine tornadoes in northern Ohio, causing destruction in Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lucas, Allen and other counties. Tornadoes reached EF4 levels and caused 650 injures, 60 deaths and over $85 million in property damage throughout the state.

Across the country, 271 people were killed and over 1,500 were injured, making it the fourth-deadliest tornado outbreak in U.S. history.

Tornadoes hit Ohio from June 5-6, 2010

A total of five tornadoes were recorded in northern Ohio during the tornado outbreak of June 5-6, 2010. The majority of the destruction occurred in Wood and Ottawa counties, leaving seven people dead, dozens injured and more than $100 million worth of property damage.

Lake High School and Lake Township's municipal building were destroyed, along with over 100 homes.

Police and building inspectors evaluate buildings in the Blue Ash Industrial Park destroyed and left untouched by the tornado that hit April 9, 1999.

Blue Ash and Symmes Township tornado in 1999

A tornado tore through Blue Ash, Montgomery, Symmes Township and Loveland on April 9, 1999. It started with EF2 intensity, but grew to EF4.

Four people were killed and over 90 homes and apartments were destroyed, along with 37 businesses.

1953 Flint–Worcester tornado outbreak

The 1953 Flint–Worcester tornado outbreak, which included the incredibly deadly Flint-Beecher tornado, produced seven tornadoes in northern Ohio.

Henry, Wood, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain and Cuyahoga counties were affected on June 8, 1953, resulting in 17 deaths and 379 people injured.

1924 Lorain-Sandusky Tornado

The 1924 Lorain-Sandusky tornado is not recorded in NOAA's post-1950 database, but it remains the deadliest tornado in Ohio history.

According to the Ohio National Guard, the EF4 tornado touched down in northern Ohio on June 28, killing eight people in Sandusky and 72 people in Lorain. The Ohio National Guard recorded the tornado as causing 80 deaths, but other outlets have reported the tornado caused as many as 85 fatalities.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 6 of the worst and most destructive tornadoes in Ohio history