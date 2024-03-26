6-month old left alone, locked inside day care closed for the day, cops say. 3 charged

Three people have been charged in connection to an incident involving a 6-month-old baby who was locked inside a day care building by herself, Pennsylvania officials say.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday, March 26, that three staff members of New Arisens Childcare Solutions have been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and conspiracy, according to media reports.

On Feb.1, Camron Banks arrived at his daughter’s day care facility half an hour before it was scheduled to close only to find the building locked up and darkened, McClatchy News reported.

“Nobody even knew where she was at,” Banks told KYW-TV

Police contacted the New Arisens owner and manager, but they were unable to fully roll up the steel gate that covered the front door, WTXF reported.

Firefighters were called to cut through it, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said in a media briefing.

The baby was found sitting in her car seat in a dark corner covered with a blanket, police said, according to WTXF.

Jessy Flores, the baby’s mother, told WCAU the owner of the day care apologized but didn’t provide an explanation.

“Nobody knew when she last ate,” Flores told the station. “Nobody knew when she was changed, nobody knew who she was with,” she said.

Flores said her daughter was dehydrated but OK, according to WCAU.

McClatchy News reached out to New Arisens March 26 for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Infant remains found on street in ‘suspicious’ and ‘bizarre’ death, PA officials say

5-year-old on field trip dies in rollover bus crash, Texas officials say. ‘Loving child’

Toddler left alone dies while mom is on 10-day vacation, officials say. Mother sentenced