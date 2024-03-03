6 migrants in custody after boat comes ashore in Coral Cove Park
Four Haitians and two people from the Dominican Republic are in custody after arriving by boat in Coral Cove Park in Tequesta.
Four Haitians and two people from the Dominican Republic are in custody after arriving by boat in Coral Cove Park in Tequesta.
Daylen Lile tumbled headfirst over the outfield wall while trying to make a catch Saturday afternoon and had to be stretchered off the field.
The Lakers superstar said Saturday night that "everybody wanted to see me fail when I got to the league," but that simply isn't true.
With over 51,000 five-star ratings, it's a bona fide Amazon hit — snap it up for $86 while you can.
Former President Donald Trump's victories in Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho Saturday give him momentum for Super Tuesday, although the caucus votes featured limited participation.
Live results from the Missouri and Idaho Republican primaries from the Associated Press.
Gas goes bad over time if it's not attended to properly. If you want to preserve your fuel, then use a fuel stabilizer to prevent corrosion and oxidation.
Get in on these genius gadgets including a No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener, a Hamilton Beach mini blender and more.
More than 8,000 shoppers rave about this pillow.
The market is kicking off March in a subdued mood as the relief sparked by the PCE reading wears off.
A chocolate nightmare, a missing princess and an on-set bully? What a week.
REI's member dividends have arrived which means now is the perfect time to stock up on discounted hiking, camping and automotive gear at REI.
The prisoner’s dilemma is a classic thought experiment that explores how people can collaborate for mutual gain — or how one might screw the other over for a lesser reward. Can you guess which outcome venture capital might resemble? A group of Boston investors wishes it were different.
Spring has sprung and Target got the memo. Give your hydration habit a refresh with these cute and affordable cups.
A team led by former Twitter engineers is rethinking how AI can be used to help people process news and information. Particle.news, which entered into private beta over the weekend, is a new startup offering a personalized, "multi-perspective" news reading experience that not only leverages AI to summarize the news, but also aims to do so in a way that fairly compensates authors and publishers -- or so is the claim. While Particle hasn't yet shared its business model, it arrives at a time when there's a growing concern about the impact of AI on a rapidly shrinking news ecosystem.
Hall of Fame slugger or baseball card photographer? Griffey showed at the Topps Spot in Arizona that he can do both.
A college student paid a popular X account to promote her music. She got way more than she bargained for.
If you've been looking to pick up a set of Apple AirPods Pros, today might be a good day to pounce, as the noise-canceling wireless earphones are back down to $190 at Amazon and Best Buy.
The IIHS updated its testing to focus on safety for those in the back seats and for pedestrians. Even so, 71 vehicles won awards, 23 more than in 2023.
You can grab a three-pack of Google’s Nest Cam Indoor / Outdoor for $100 off. Best Buy is offering the battery-powered security cameras for nearly a record-low price. The cameras record in 1080p HDR with night vision and magnetic mounting, making your home security setup as close to painless as possible.
If you hurry, you can get $40,000 off a 2023 Toyota Mirai Limited, a fuel-cell vehicle that retails for $66,000. When you factor in the $15,000 in free hydrogen over six years and the available 0% interest loan, the new car would run you just $11,000. You buy the fuel cell, Toyota pays for the rest of the car.