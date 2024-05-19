6 men hit, 3 of them critically injured, in Garfield Park shooting Saturday night

CHICAGO — Six men were injured, three critically, when gunfire erupted late Saturday night in Garfield Park on the city’s West Side.

According to Chicago police, a group of men were hanging out in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday when an unknown number of offenders started shooting from a distance in their direction.

The men shot ranged in age from 21 to 39, according to police. The three men in critical condition were shot in the face and back, police say, and dropped off at Stroger Hospital. The other three men went to area hospitals and were reported to be in good condition, police say.

WGN News counted 94 evidence markers at the intersection and in the grass early Sunday morning where the shooting occurred. Officers were also looking inside a silver Chevy sedan for possible evidence.

It is not known whether the shooters fired from a vehicle or from from the street.

Police have not disclosed a reason for why the victims may have been targeted.

