6 men arrested in PPB prostitution sting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A prostitution sting conducted by Portland police resulted in the arrest of six men on Thursday, authorities say.

Focusing on a stretch of Southeast 82nd Avenue, police arrested the men – ranging in age from 20 to 43 – on charges of prostitution procurement and sexual solicitation.

Man critically injured in stabbing, head-on crash in Northeast Portland

One of the men was also cited for possession of a loaded firearm in public.

Police say they identified other potential suspects, seized one handgun and towed two vehicles during the operation.

No further information has been released at this time.

If you or someone you know is being labor or sex trafficked, please call 911 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or report tips to humantrafficking@police.portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.