6 Massachusetts school districts ranked among the ‘most envied’ in America

Six Massachusetts school districts were named in a new survey ranking the top 250 most in-demand education systems in America.

Test Prep Insight recently published its “Most Envied School Districts in the US” list for 2024 after surveying 3,000 parents “to discover which school districts they would hypothetically most want their children to be schooled in if given the choice,” the online research company said.

The Lower Merion School District in Pennsylvania topped Test Prep Insight’s list as the most envied group of schools in the country.

In Massachusetts, Lexington Public Schools rated out the highest, checking in at 78th in the survey.

The six Bay State districts that cracked the top 250 ranked as follows:

78 . Lexington Public Schools

85 . Public Schools of Brookline

120 . Wellesley Public Schools

138 . Hopkinton Public Schools

155 . Newton Public Schools

156. Weston Public Schools

Five school districts in Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Maine also appeared in the ranking, while three others were in Vermont.

The highest-ranked school district in New England was the North Kingstown School Department in Rhode Island, checking in at No. 7.

“Offering a comprehensive educational program, North Kingstown is known for its strong STEM focus, competitive athletics, and supportive learning environment,” Test Prep Insight wrote.

To read more about the districts, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW