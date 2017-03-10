6 killed around Mexico resort of Los Cabos

SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico (AP) — Prosecutors said six bodies had been found dumped on Thursday and Friday around the twin resorts of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, which has been the scene of increasing violence in recent months.

The prosecutors' office said a woman's body was discovered on a road leading to the airport along with several doses of methamphetamine and marijuana. The bodies of three men were found wrapped in plastic bags and a tarp in San Jose del Cabo and the bodies showed signs of torture. A man and a woman were found shot to death in the area near the airport.

Elsewhere in Mexico, prosecutors in the central state of Puebla said Friday that they had arrested 87 suspects linked to a kidnapping and fuel-theft gang.

The state prosecutors' office said members of the gang were responsible for killing three state detectives who were investigating kidnappings by the gang, known as "The Bucanans."

The agents' slaying earlier this week led to a huge operation in which police detained suspected gang members and police officers and a mayor who allegedly collaborated with the gang. Authorities seized 16 rifles, hand grenades and 4,600 rounds of ammunition.

The gang, whose nickname apparently refers to a liquor brand, allegedly controlled most illegal activity in the area around the town of Atzizintla near Puebla's border with Veracruz state.