6 jurors seated on Day 2 of Trump hush money trial
Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter, Tristan Snell, Former New York Assistant Attorney General, and Michael Steele, former Chairman of the Republican National Committee joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the jury selection process and what prospective jurors in the hush money trial will be put through in order to be put on a jury to rule on an ex-President.