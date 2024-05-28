6 Jackson charities receive funds to help the homeless. Why was the effort originally voted down?

After three previous failed attempts, the Jackson City Council finally approved just over $141,000 in federal funds for six local charities.

Council members voted 5-0 to approve the measure during a special meeting called on Tuesday and held at the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District.

Originally, council members attempted to add the grant funds as an emergency agenda item during their May 21 regular meeting. The emergency item was voted down by Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes and Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley. To add an item to the agenda, the council must have a unanimous vote.

After three previous failed attempts, the Jackson City Council finally approved just over $141,000 in federal funds for six local charities.

On Tuesday, Hartley told the Clarion Ledger he voted against the item during the May 21 meeting not because he didn't support the homeless services, but because he was dissatisfied with the item being brought up as an emergency item.

"The last time I voted, I voted against having another emergency order stuck up to our face at the last minute," Hartley said. "These emergency items, especially with things that don't have any kind of plan behind it, I'm not for it ... I was simply voting against an emergency item. Today I voted for it."

Like Hartley, Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote also questioned why the funds were brought up as an emergency item, as well as why it hasn't come to the council for approval sooner.

The city was awarded the funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Emergency Solutions Grant program back in 2022. That same year, a request for proposals was sent out by the city notifying groups of the funds, with 21 nonprofits and charities responding by the deadline of June 24, 2022.

Almost two years have gone by since the city was first notified they had been awarded the funds. That frustrated some council members who questioned why the city took so long. According to the contract, the funds have to be spent between Oct. 1, 2023 and Sept. 30, 2024.

"That begs the question of why did it come to the council in late May, eight months into the period when the money was supposed to be there to be spent," Foote said. "I'd like to know why it took so long to get to the council and then it was an emergency item as opposed to being on the regular agenda. Can somebody answer that question?"

Reginald Jefferson, the city's deputy director of housing and community development, told Foote that there were "a lot of steps that take place from the point of the execution of the grant agreement to the point where this agenda item reaches council."

But Foote wasn't convinced.

"We got to do a better job of processing grants like that," he said. "I just find it unacceptable that it takes that long to where they (the charities) got 90 days left (to spend the funds)."

Ward 6 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay agreed with Foote. She said she received phone calls after the council's last meeting from the charities who were expecting the money.

"To your point, Mr. Foote, they have been waiting for this money for a long time, and they need it desperately," Lindsay said.

Tiny home village for homeless: Exclusive: Mayor Lumumba defends West Jackson MS homeless project, sets ambitious goal

In response, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city's efficiency needs to be better, when it comes to grant spending, but he also said it takes time to ensure the grants "are meeting the benchmarks of what we're trying to achieve going forward."

Charities awarded funds and how much each will receive:

Voice of Calvary Ministries : $56,358.30 to be used on homeless prevention, rapid rehousing and maintaining a homeless management information system.

Stewpot Community Services: $14,089 to be used on the Billy Brumfield Shelter.

Stewpot Community Services: $14,089 to be used on the Matt’s House Shelter for Women and Children.

Catholic Charities: $14,089 to be used on a shelter.

Carter’s Compassionate Traditional and Supportive Housing : $14,098 to be used on a shelter.

Walk in Newness : $14,089 to be used on street outreach and a shelter

Born 2 Lead: $14,089 to be used on street outreach and a shelter.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS Council approves funds to help homeless after 3 attempts