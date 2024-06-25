6 injured, 1 dead in early morning shooting in Dayton

Jun. 24—Seven people were shot in Dayton on Monday morning, including a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the woman as 22-year-old Donna Zile.

The shooting was reported around 12:50 a.m. near South Euclid and Home avenues. Dayton police were dispatched to multiple locations within several blocks of each, said Lt. Steven Bauer.

"Upon arrival, officers saw a large crowd of people and there were multiple people shot," he added. "Due to the large incident, all available crews as well as mutual aid from Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Five Rivers MetroParks and Trotwood Police Department responded to the scene."

A man at the scene was transported to the hospital and was in critical condition. All other victims are in non-life-threatening condition, Bauer said. One victim did not seek medical treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and will release more information as it becomes available.

Recent Ohio shooting events

Police and EMS units responded to a shooting in the Short North area of Columbus around 2:30 a.m. Sunday that left 10 people injured. The shooting occurred around the time bars were closing, in the 1100 block of North High Street near the Standard Hall bar and Michael's Goody Boy restaurant.

Police said a suspect they were seeking turned himself in to authorities late Sunday night, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Three weeks earlier, there was a Saturday night shooting at a street party in Akron that left one man dead and about 25 people injured by gunfire. The Akron case was a drive-by shooting just after midnight, at a birthday party that had spilled into a street, according to police.