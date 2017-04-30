6 Extreme Places Where Life Thrives On Earth

Life finds a way, and that’s true even under the most extreme conditions — whether it’s cold, hot, wet, dry, high or low. Earth has a diverse ecosystem, with life forms thriving in just about every corner and crevice.

It’s amazing on its own, but it’s also good news for people who are holding their breath and waiting for scientists to find aliens on another planet. If living creatures can persist under the harshest circumstances, where the environment is brutal and unforgiving, that gives us hope that life can exist on other worlds, even ones that don’t seem so hospitable.

Here’s a look at all the extreme places on Earth where there is life other than humans.

Photo: National Geographic

In an underwater volcano

Scientists dubbed a submerged volcano “Sharkcano” when they found sharks swimming and living in it. It’s officially called the Kavachi volcano, and it’s located under the sea near the Solomon Islands, in the South Pacific Ocean.

What was so shocking about the find is the status of the volcano — “it’s one of the most active submarine volcanoes in the world,” ocean engineer Brennan Phillips told National Geographic. And yet it is infested with sharks. But they aren’t shooting out of the volcano and landing onto unsuspecting landlubbers like some horror movie; they seem to swim away when the volcano is about to erupt.

At the deepest point on Earth

We don’t have direct evidence of this one, but scientists found organic matter underneath the deepest point in the ocean that could have been created by a microbe. The organic material was in a sample taken from below the seafloor close to the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean — the lowest underwater region on the planet. Much like the shark-infested Kavachi, this exact location also involved a volcano: a mud volcano. The many mud volcanoes and hydrothermal vents in that area spew material and heat from inside Earth and if scientists can link the organic matter they found to living microbes, that means this harsh environment that reaches the boiling temperature of water is somehow harboring life. At the same time it would kill a human, living there could have protected prehistoric life from Earth’s tumultuous surface, including mass extinction events and severe climate changes.

Even if there isn’t life there right now, it has been previously. Scientists in Canada have found evidence of bacteria living in hydrothermal vents billions of years ago, when Earth was young.